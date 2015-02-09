The following are the top stories on the business pages of
The Times
The new boss of Centrica Plc is facing calls to cut
its dividend for the first time in almost a decade as it
grapples with the oil price collapse and falling profits for
household gas and electricity. (thetim.es/1ER2ir7)
Inflation will turn negative this year because of the
dramatic slide in energy costs, the Bank of England
will predict this week. (thetim.es/1Ky7OPI)
The Guardian
HSBC's Swiss banking arm helped wealthy customers dodge taxes
and conceal millions of dollars of assets, doling out bundles of
untraceable cash and advising clients on how to circumvent
domestic tax authorities, according to a huge cache of leaked
secret bank account files. (bit.ly/1zM7Tun)
A leading free market thinktank has issued a fierce attack
on George Osborne, accusing him of cynical electioneering after
the chancellor announced the amount of market-beating "pensioner
bonds", available to people over 65, would be increased to 15
billion pounds ($22.86 billion) by the general election in May.
(bit.ly/1zMCmZq)
The Telegraph
The Labour Party has begun a desperate attempt to quell
growing accusations that the party is anti-business after Ed
Miliband's attack on the chairman of Boots Company
Plc, insisting it is "aggressively pro-business". (bit.ly/1vzm081)
Tesco chief executive Dave Lewis's attempts to heal
relationships with suppliers suffered a blow yesterday as it
emerged that the troubled supermarket continues to put pressure
on already squeezed small businesses. (bit.ly/1DuSAZT)
Sky News
Ministers are to unveil a fresh drive urging consumers to
switch energy companies just weeks before the main parties
pledge renewed oversight of the industry in their general
election manifestos. (bit.ly/1vzm9IP)
Tax havens such as Bermuda, Jersey and Guernsey will have
six months to open their books or face international
blacklisting if the Labour Party wins the general election in
May, Ed Miliband has vowed. (bit.ly/1CJoNOa)
The Independent
Poundland Group Plc is set to take over rival
discounter 99p Stores for 55 million pounds in a deal that would
see the company become one of the biggest retailers on the high
street. (ind.pn/1zVIEZN)
The accountancy giant PricewaterhouseCoopers is
promoting tax avoidance by multinational firms "on an industrial
scale," MPs said in a damning report published today. (ind.pn/1IduJSF)
