The Times
A former government minister and the ex-head of Revenue &
Customs face being called before MPs to explain how Britons were
able to hide 135 million pounds ($205.52 million) in the Swiss
branch of HSBC without facing criminal sanctions. (thetim.es/1vAWhw8)
Thousands of British motorists caught speeding on the
Continent could be tracked down and fined in the UK under new
European Union legislation. (thetim.es/1zQNjZU)
The Guardian
HSBC was fighting an international firestorm on Monday over
revelations that its Swiss private bank helped clients conceal
undeclared accounts and provided services to criminals and
corrupt businessmen. (bit.ly/16Mbgra)
The Bank of England governor, Mark Carney, has urged the G20
to mount a big push to implement global regulatory reforms,
fearing that governments may be tiring of nonstop rule-making
since the financial crisis six years ago. (bit.ly/1zqHEpU)
The Telegraph
One of the richest men in Thailand, Dhanin Chearavanont, has
approached Tesco Plc about a multi-billion pound deal
to buy its business in the country. (bit.ly/16IJBHc)
The Co-operative Pharmacy brand is to disappear after more
than 70 years as part of a revamp of the high street chain by
its new owners. (bit.ly/1zQPpcd)
Sky News
A report says HSBC's Swiss arm helped wealthy customers
avoid tax, months after Indian elections focused on battling tax
evasion. (bit.ly/1uxlNRU)
Royal Bank of Scotland Group Plc has called on
regulators to intervene after accusing firms offering free
product trials of taking its customers for a ride. (bit.ly/1IGVSO5)
The Independent
A police force was forced to apologise today after one of
its officers told a newsagent to hand over the names of four
people after they bought a commemorative edition of the Charlie
Hebdo magazine. (ind.pn/1CLVUAL)
The new privacy policy for Samsung Electronics Co Ltd's
smart TVs allows the company and its partners to
listen in on everything their users say. The policy has drawn
the ire of internet users, who compared it with George Orwell's
dystopian fiction 1984. (ind.pn/1Dx7Khb)
