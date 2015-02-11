Feb 11 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Hundreds of thousands of teenage girls, some as young as 13, have been coerced into sex or sexual activity by a boyfriend, according to research into adolescent relationships. (thetim.es/1978uhA)

David Cameron came under pressure to justify his appointment in 2011 of Lord Green of Hurstpierpoint as trade minister after it was revealed that the former boss of HSBC was the main director responsible for its Swiss private banking business. (thetim.es/1AahGO9)

Shares in Europe have risen amid hopes that the new Syriza-led government in Greece is edging close to a debt deal with its eurozone partners. (bit.ly/1vhxHuv)

The director general of the British Chambers of Commerce has thrown a spoke into Labour's wheels by saying the best way to end political uncertainty over the UK's relations with Europe is to hold an early referendum. (bit.ly/1974Wfx)

U.S. oil services giant Halliburton Co has announced plans to cut up to 8 percent of its workforce because of tumbling oil prices. (bit.ly/1CSnMn1)

Shares in Tesco Plc and Wm Morrison Supermarkets Plc surged on Tuesday after the strongest growth in British food sales since 2008 helped to resuscitate the embattled supermarket groups. (bit.ly/17cB94c)

Sky has won the rights to show 126 live Premier League matches per season for three years from 2016-17 after winning the rights to five packages of games. (bit.ly/1IOIUOy)

David Cameron has hailed business as "the country's job engine" as he unveiled plans to help expanding firms through the financial "valley of death". (bit.ly/1MaUh2z)

UBS has said it is being investigated by the US authorities over whether it sold certain securities that potentially violate American tax law. (ind.pn/1KIdgxU)

UBS has said it is being investigated by the US authorities over whether it sold certain securities that potentially violate American tax law. (ind.pn/1KIdgxU)

Chief Executive Martin Wheatley said the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) was not notified prior to media reports that HSBC's private Swiss bank may have helped clients to avoid paying millions of pounds in tax. (ind.pn/1ATcspO)