Feb 11 The following are the top stories on the
business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified
these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
The Times
Hundreds of thousands of teenage girls, some as young as 13,
have been coerced into sex or sexual activity by a boyfriend,
according to research into adolescent relationships. (thetim.es/1978uhA)
David Cameron came under pressure to justify his appointment
in 2011 of Lord Green of Hurstpierpoint as trade minister after
it was revealed that the former boss of HSBC was the
main director responsible for its Swiss private banking
business. (thetim.es/1AahGO9)
The Guardian
Shares in Europe have risen amid hopes that the new
Syriza-led government in Greece is edging close to a debt deal
with its eurozone partners. (bit.ly/1vhxHuv)
The director general of the British Chambers of Commerce has
thrown a spoke into Labour's wheels by saying the best way to
end political uncertainty over the UK's relations with Europe is
to hold an early referendum. (bit.ly/1974Wfx)
The Telegraph
U.S. oil services giant Halliburton Co has announced
plans to cut up to 8 percent of its workforce because of
tumbling oil prices. (bit.ly/1CSnMn1)
Shares in Tesco Plc and Wm Morrison Supermarkets
Plc surged on Tuesday after the strongest growth in
British food sales since 2008 helped to resuscitate the
embattled supermarket groups. (bit.ly/17cB94c)
Sky News
Sky has won the rights to show 126 live Premier League
matches per season for three years from 2016-17 after winning
the rights to five packages of games. (bit.ly/1IOIUOy)
David Cameron has hailed business as "the country's job
engine" as he unveiled plans to help expanding firms through the
financial "valley of death". (bit.ly/1MaUh2z)
The Independent
UBS has said it is being investigated by the US
authorities over whether it sold certain securities that
potentially violate American tax law. (ind.pn/1KIdgxU)
Chief Executive Martin Wheatley said the Financial Conduct
Authority (FCA) was not notified prior to media reports that
HSBC's private Swiss bank may have helped clients to avoid
paying millions of pounds in tax. (ind.pn/1ATcspO)
(Compiled by Luke Koshi in Bengaluru; editing by Andrew Hay)