The Times
INFLATION FALLS TO 0.3 PCT IN JANUARY AS BRITAIN HEADS FOR
DEFLATION
Inflation has fallen to its lowest level on record as the
Bank of England predicts that Britain is heading for deflation.
New figures from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) showed
that the annual rate of consumer price inflation dropped to 0.3
percent in January, down from 0.5 percent in December. (thetim.es/1FZ3qXv)
FAIRFAX BUYS BRIT INSURANCE FOR 1.22 BLN POUNDS
Lloyd's of London insurer Brit Insurance has agreed
to a takeover by Canada's Fairfax Financial Holdings
for 1.22 billion stg in the latest consolidation in the sector.
(thetim.es/1zlVo6A)
The Guardian
TESCO ANNOUNCES JOHN ALLAN AS NEW CHAIRMAN
Tesco has named John Allan, chairman of the
housebuilder Barratt Developments and the card-processor
Worldpay, as its new chairman, completing a sweeping overhaul at
the top of Britain's biggest retailer. (bit.ly/1zMhQ7H)
ARTS AND CULTURE BEING 'SYSTEMATICALLY REMOVED FROM UK
EDUCATION SYSTEM'
Creativity, culture and the arts are being systematically
removed from the education system, with dramatic falls in the
number of pupils taking GCSEs in design, drama and other
craft-related subjects, a new report has revealed. (bit.ly/1zLLyd7)
The Telegraph
TOP LABOUR FIGURE DUMPS ED MILIBAND FOR UKIP
Harriet Yeo, former chairman of Labour's National Executive
Committee and one of Labour's most senior figures, has resigned
from the party and will be supporting Ukip because of Ed
Miliband's failure to offer a referendum on Britain's membership
of the European Union. (bit.ly/1vT5C2i)
BP SAYS CO2 EMISSIONS UNSUSTAINABLE, WARNS ON GLOBAL WARMING
BP has warned that carbon dioxide emission levels
from burning fossil fuels are unsustainable unless the
international community unilaterally introduces tougher binding
regulations on atmospheric pollution. (bit.ly/19tqoeS)
Sky News
ENERGY REGULATOR FACES BLOW FROM CMA REPORT
The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) is likely to
label the energy industry's regulatory framework as an ongoing
"theory of harm" that requires further investigation. The
development, which will be included in an issues statement
published by the CMA, will represent a blow to Ofgem, the energy
regulator. (bit.ly/1vdo7xV)
The Independent
TORIES ACCUSED OF HIDING 'TOTALLY SHOCKING' REPORT INTO NHS
MANAGEMENT
A withering assessment of NHS management by the Conservative
peer Lord Stuart Rose, who is credited with turning around the
fortunes of Marks & Spencer, was submitted to the
Department of Health in December but has still not been
published by the government. (ind.pn/1Em9l82)
