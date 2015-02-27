Feb 27 - The following are the top stories on the business
The Times
B&Q ATTACKED OVER PAY-TO-STAY 'THREATS'
B&Q is facing claims that it threatened its suppliers by
demanding they pay hundreds of thousands of pounds to stay on
its books. (thetim.es/1FZLBKD)
RBS'S COUTTS INVESTIGATED OVER SWISS 'TAX EVASION'
The Swiss division of Coutts, the private bank owned by
Royal Bank of Scotland, is being investigated by German
prosecutors over allegations that it helped wealthy clients to
evade tax. (thetim.es/1EvJlcy)
The Guardian
GEORGE OSBORNE REBUKED FOR BOASTING HE HALVED 1.7 BLN STG EU
SURCHARGE
MPs have criticised George Osborne for exaggerating claims
that he halved a 1.7 billion pound ($2.62 billion) surcharge
imposed by Brussels last year when Britain's rebate
automatically cut the figure to 850 million pounds. (bit.ly/1FAw0h8)
BANK OF ENGLAND TO BOOST WATCHDOG ROLE AFTER FAILING TO SPOT
FOREX RIGGING
The Bank of England plans to beef up its watchdog role after
it failed to spot one of the biggest scandals in the City's
recent history. (bit.ly/1LMuMkQ)
The Telegraph
STANDARD CHARTERED CHIEF AND CHAIRMAN TO LEAVE IN DRAMATIC
6-MAN BOARD EXODUS
Standard Chartered has announced a dramatic exodus
from its board that will see both its chief executive and
chairman leave the struggling bank. (bit.ly/1LOxhVV)
GLAXOSMITHKLINE BRIBERY SCANDAL LED TO 13-FOLD INCREASE IN
CHINA WHISTLEBLOWER REPORTS
A 15-month bribery investigation into GlaxoSmithKline
by Chinese authorities has led to a dramatic increase in
whistleblower reports from the company's operation in the
country, its annual report has disclosed. (bit.ly/1Ay6lpx)
Sky News
RBS POSTS 3.5 BLN STG LOSS AS BOSS HANDS BACK 1 MLN STG
A 4 billion pound writedown on its U.S. business meant Royal
Bank of Scotland remained in the red in 2014, with the bank
confirming a 3.5 billion pound loss. (bit.ly/1FZMzGL)
U.S. REGULATORS STEP UP FOREX SETTLEMENT TALKS
Barclays will more than double its 500 million pound
provision for foreign exchange-rigging fines next week, Sky News
learns. (bit.ly/1vD0Pl9)
The Independent
OUTRIGHT HOMEOWNERS OVERTAKE MORTGAGE HOLDERS FOR FIRST TIME
For the first time, the proportion of households where the
property is owned outright by its inhabitants has overtaken
those that have a mortgage. The finding highlights the changing
financial make-up of the country's households and is likely to
embolden those arguing that the Bank of England can safely begin
to increase interest rates without threatening the recovery. (ind.pn/1JPrgL3)
MOD WASTED 33 MLN STG ON BOTCHED PRIVATISATION ATTEMPTS,
REPORT CLAIMS
The Ministry of Defence wasted 33 million pounds on botched
attempts to semi-privatise the 14 billion pound budget agency
that buys military equipment, according to report published by
the National Audit Office.
($1 = 0.6485 pounds)
(Compiled by Aurindom Mukherjee; Editing by Ken Wills)