The Times
HOUSE PRICES FALL FOR FIRST TIME IN FIVE MONTHS
House prices fell for the first time in five months in
February as the property market slowed more sharply than
expected, according to figures from Nationwide. (thetim.es/18fVfua)
UK MANUFACTURING HITS SEVEN-MONTH HIGH
The UK's manufacturing output has reached a seven-month high
in the latest sign that the economy is gathering pace after a
slowdown towards the end of last year. (thetim.es/1BQ8UWH)
The Guardian
THOUSANDS MISS FIRST SECONDARY SCHOOL CHOICE AS DEMAND RISES
ACROSS UK CITIES
Tens of thousands of children have missed out on their first
choice of secondary school this year as pressure on places
mounts, with almost half failing to get into their top
preference in some areas of London. (bit.ly/1aJagGB)
MPS CALL FOR END TO INDEFINITE DETENTION OF MIGRANTS
A cross party-group of MPs has called for an end to the
indefinite detention of migrants, warning that too many people
are being unnecessarily detained, sometimes for as long as four
years, under a system they characterise as "expensive,
ineffective and unjust". (bit.ly/1NadIc7)
The Telegraph
CO-OP BANK EXECUTIVE LEAVES IN LATEST HIGH-PROFILE EXIT
A senior executive at the Co-operative Bank has left the
company after little more than a year, in the latest
high-profile departure from the troubled bank. (bit.ly/1zBKqJh)
RUSSIANS TO FIGHT UK'S NORTH SEA GASFIELDS DECISION
A group of billionaire Russian investors plans to challenge
a UK decision to block their attempt to seize control of a
clutch of North Sea gasfields worth billions. (bit.ly/1vVoSfq)
Sky News
STANCHART RISKS REIGNITING BANK BONUS ROW
The emerging markets bank Standard Chartered Plc
will risk reigniting a row over City bonuses this week when it
reveals that it is cutting bonuses by a smaller percentage than
its decline in profits. (bit.ly/1GJAiUt)
TWO-THIRDS OF 'CHESHUNT NINE' LEAVE TESCO
Two-thirds of the executives suspended over Tesco Plc's
263 million stg profits overstatement scandal have left
the supermarket giant. (bit.ly/18hpK2N)
The Independent
LLOYDS TO PAY FIRST DIVIDEND SINCE 2008 BAILOUT
Lloyds Banking Group, which is backed by the
taxpayer, is to pay its first dividend since 2008 as its chief
executive collected a 7.4 million stg bonus. (ind.pn/1LQmPNv)
