The following are the top stories on the business pages of
British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and
does not vouch for their accuracy.
The Times
* Conran attacks BHS sale
Terence Conran has criticised Sir Philip Green's sale of the
BHS store chain, which he once ran, describing it as
"ridiculous". His comments came as a letter sent to members of
BHS's pension scheme revealed its deficit stood at 207 million
pounds ($309.67 million) last year - almost twice the level
reported in the 2013 accounts. (thetim.es/1aIUpqM)
* HSBC set for revolt over chief's 7 mln pounds pay
The embattled banking giant HSBC Holdings Plc
faces fresh criticism from investors over executive pay this
week as it prepares to pare back its empire. Shareholders are
expected to lash out against a 7.6 million pounds pay package
for Chief Executive Officer Stuart Gulliver at the annual
meeting on Friday. (thetim.es/1D3NTBO)
The Guardian
* Co-op Group: Competition means we cannot fully commit to
Fairtrade
The Co-operative Group has told its members that it cannot
make an enhanced commitment to stock Fairtrade products because
of tough competition among supermarkets and its shift towards
convenience stores. (bit.ly/1EhHIRU)
* April house price average at all-time high of more than
286,000 pounds
A lack of sellers and a huge surge in the number of people
looking to buy a home has pushed the average asking price of
homes coming on to the market in April up to an all-time high of
just over 286,000 pounds, according to property website
Rightmove. (bit.ly/1P0WUUU)
The Telegraph
* Europe ready for Grexit contagion as Athens gets closer to
Russian cash
The European Central Bank has warned that a rupture of
monetary union and Greek exit from the euro could have dramatic
consequences but insisted that it has enough powerful weapons to
avert contagion. (bit.ly/1D1ul0I)
* Wonga set to post loss amid clampdown on payday lenders
Wonga, the payday loan company is set to report in the first
half of this week a loss of around 35 million pounds for 2014
after revenues fell by almost a third to 215 million pounds. (bit.ly/1Q77HhW)
Sky News
* Tories pledge Thatcher-style Lloyds sell-off
David Cameron is pledging an '80s-style privatisation if the
Tories win the election, selling off the government's stake in
Lloyds Banking Group. Only days after reviving
Margaret Thatcher's right to buy policy in the Tory manifesto,
he is now planning to win votes with a promise of cheap shares
in a 10 billion pounds sell-off within a year of the General
Election. (bit.ly/1HJ1DbU)
* Cable warns of CMA threat to Tory Lloyds sale
Conservative plans to sell billions of pounds of Lloyds
Banking Group shares to the general public by May 2016
could be undermined by a competition inquiry into the industry,
the Business Secretary Vince Cable has warned. (bit.ly/1HI9GFH)
($1 = 0.6684 pounds)
(Compiled by Shivam Srivastava in Bengaluru; Editing by Cynthia
Osterman)