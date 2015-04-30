April 30 The following are the top stories on
the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not
verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
The Times
* Barclays adds another 800 mln pounds to rate-rigging
settlement pot
Barclays Plc has set aside a further 800 million
pounds ($1.23 billion) to cover its impending settlement on
foreign exchange rate-rigging, bringing its total provisions for
wrongdoing to just over 2 billion pounds. (thetim.es/1ESAWlK)
* Egypt bids for jail term on another Sainsbury's chief
Egypt's public prosecutor has taken aim at Justin King, the
former boss of J Sainsbury, as the courtroom drama
enveloping the supermarket chain deepens. King's conviction for
"breach of trust" was overturned this year on appeal, it has now
emerged that the public prosecutor in Egypt has since filed a
fresh application to review King's acquittal. (thetim.es/1JacREQ)
The Guardian
* Greece close to minimum agreement deal with creditors, says
deputy PM
Greece could seal a deal with its creditors in early May,
its deputy prime minister said on Wednesday, as the country
prepared a new list of reforms and the European Central Bank
provided more support to its beleaguered banks. (bit.ly/1zeGfJE)
* UK house prices rise by 1 pct in April, says Nationwide
The price of an average UK home rose by 1 percent in April,
the biggest increase since early summer, figures from the
Nationwide show. The UK's biggest building society said the
pickup in growth had occurred despite a slowdown in activity,
which could have been caused by uncertainty over the election.
(bit.ly/1JRGivf)
The Telegraph
* Vodafone 'could fund Liberty Global takeover with 30 bln
pounds sell-off'
Vodafone Group faced a new round of speculation over
a possible takeover of Liberty Global Plc on
Wednesday, after analysts claimed it could sell networks in
far-flung countries such as South Africa, India and Australia to
fund the move. Berenberg said Vodafone could raise 30 billion
pounds by selling its AMAP division - covering Africa, the
Middle East and Asia-Pacific - to make a Liberty takeover more
palatable by reducing the need to issue new shares or take on a
heavy debt burden. (bit.ly/1AifsYh)
* 'We won't surrender': Firebrand Greek minister risks fresh
schism with Europe
Hopes that a revamped Greek bail-out team would finally
break a two-month deadlock with creditors took a fresh blow on
Wednesday, as the Leftist government's firebrand energy minister
pledged "no surrender" to international lenders. (bit.ly/1JBWZhM)
Sky News
* Made.com crosses the channel for 20 million pounds deal
Made.com is in advanced talks with Partech Ventures about a
deal that would involve it committing approximately 20 million
pounds to support the company's expansion. (bit.ly/1bf28x4)
* Diesel faces crackdown as UK ordered to act
The Government has been ordered to act immediately to comply
with European air pollution limits. The decision by the Supreme
Court relates to nitrogen dioxide, largely produced by diesel
engines, and it could lead to tight controls on diesel vehicles
in Britain's largest cities. (bit.ly/1HRk9OZ)
The Independent
* Flash crash trader Navinder Singh Sarao given another week
to raise 5 million pounds bail
The UK trader accused of contributing to the Wall Street
"flash crash" has been returned to custody after a Westminster
Magistrates Court appearance today in which he was granted
another week to raise 5.05 million pounds bail. (ind.pn/1JadP3S)
($1 = 0.6486 pounds)
(Compiled by Shivam Srivastava in Bengaluru; Editing by Lisa
Shumaker)