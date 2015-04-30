April 30 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

* Barclays adds another 800 mln pounds to rate-rigging settlement pot

Barclays Plc has set aside a further 800 million pounds ($1.23 billion) to cover its impending settlement on foreign exchange rate-rigging, bringing its total provisions for wrongdoing to just over 2 billion pounds. (thetim.es/1ESAWlK)

* Egypt bids for jail term on another Sainsbury's chief

Egypt's public prosecutor has taken aim at Justin King, the former boss of J Sainsbury, as the courtroom drama enveloping the supermarket chain deepens. King's conviction for "breach of trust" was overturned this year on appeal, it has now emerged that the public prosecutor in Egypt has since filed a fresh application to review King's acquittal. (thetim.es/1JacREQ)

The Guardian

* Greece close to minimum agreement deal with creditors, says deputy PM

Greece could seal a deal with its creditors in early May, its deputy prime minister said on Wednesday, as the country prepared a new list of reforms and the European Central Bank provided more support to its beleaguered banks. (bit.ly/1zeGfJE)

* UK house prices rise by 1 pct in April, says Nationwide

The price of an average UK home rose by 1 percent in April, the biggest increase since early summer, figures from the Nationwide show. The UK's biggest building society said the pickup in growth had occurred despite a slowdown in activity, which could have been caused by uncertainty over the election. (bit.ly/1JRGivf)

The Telegraph

* Vodafone 'could fund Liberty Global takeover with 30 bln pounds sell-off'

Vodafone Group faced a new round of speculation over a possible takeover of Liberty Global Plc on Wednesday, after analysts claimed it could sell networks in far-flung countries such as South Africa, India and Australia to fund the move. Berenberg said Vodafone could raise 30 billion pounds by selling its AMAP division - covering Africa, the Middle East and Asia-Pacific - to make a Liberty takeover more palatable by reducing the need to issue new shares or take on a heavy debt burden. (bit.ly/1AifsYh)

* 'We won't surrender': Firebrand Greek minister risks fresh schism with Europe

Hopes that a revamped Greek bail-out team would finally break a two-month deadlock with creditors took a fresh blow on Wednesday, as the Leftist government's firebrand energy minister pledged "no surrender" to international lenders. (bit.ly/1JBWZhM)

Sky News

* Made.com crosses the channel for 20 million pounds deal

Made.com is in advanced talks with Partech Ventures about a deal that would involve it committing approximately 20 million pounds to support the company's expansion. (bit.ly/1bf28x4)

* Diesel faces crackdown as UK ordered to act

The Government has been ordered to act immediately to comply with European air pollution limits. The decision by the Supreme Court relates to nitrogen dioxide, largely produced by diesel engines, and it could lead to tight controls on diesel vehicles in Britain's largest cities. (bit.ly/1HRk9OZ)

The Independent

* Flash crash trader Navinder Singh Sarao given another week to raise 5 million pounds bail

The UK trader accused of contributing to the Wall Street "flash crash" has been returned to custody after a Westminster Magistrates Court appearance today in which he was granted another week to raise 5.05 million pounds bail. (ind.pn/1JadP3S)