May 4 - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

RUSSIANS LEAD CASH EXODUS FROM BRITAIN

Investors have withdrawn $356 billion from Britain over the past 15 months amid mounting concerns about the domestic political climate and as Russian money has moved abroad after sanctions were imposed on Ukraine. (thetim.es/1KFpSHn)

SAINSBURY'S COUNTS LOSSES AMID DELAYS IN EGYPT CASE

A hearing to overturn an Egyptian jail sentence of two years imposed on J Sainsbury's chief executive has been postponed until May 21. (thetim.es/1bT92Jg)

The Guardian

STAR WARS VIII TO BE FILMED IN UK, OSBORNE TO ANNOUNCE

The eighth episode of Star Wars is to be filmed in the UK, with production based at Pinewood Studios, George Osborne is to announce on Monday. (bit.ly/1EPqnOk)

AUSTERITY POLICIES AND FAILURES ON PUBLIC HEALTH HAVE COST LIVES, SAY SENIOR DOCTORS

Austerity policies and the coalition's failure to tackle obesity and alcohol misuse has damaged the nation's health and cost lives, a group of senior doctors have warned. (bit.ly/1FJecDL)

The Telegraph

BUSINESS LEADERS ISSUE LAST-DITCH WARNING AGAINST LABOUR

Business leaders have issued a last-minute warning that Labour's heavy-duty proposals to raise taxes on the rich will wreak damage to Britain's growth prospects. (bit.ly/1bqG0A2)

BT READY TO FACE COMPETITION SCRUTINY ON EE TAKEOVER

BT is expected this week to make its case to competition watchdogs that its 12.5 billion pounds ($18.94 billion) takeover of the mobile operator EE should be waved through. (bit.ly/1EPr7mQ)

Sky News

CONSUMER BORROWING BOOM FUELS DEBT WORRIES

Lending to consumers jumped last month by the largest amount since before the financial crisis. Bank of England figures showed consumer credit, covering personal loans, overdrafts and credit cards, surged by more than 1.2 billion pounds in March. (bit.ly/1zqlvyQ)

DIAGEO MULLS SALE OF PARTS OF ITS WINE CELLAR

Diageo, the FTSE-100 producer of Guinness and Smirnoff is considering the sale of parts of its wines division amid growing investor disquiet about the company's performance. (bit.ly/1FJeESg)

The Independent

INVESTORS TAKE 1 BLN STG OUT OF UK MARKETS AHEAD OF GENERAL ELECTION

Investors have taken a record 1 billion pounds out of funds linked to the UK stock exchange in March 2015 in what experts believe to be a sign of stress about the upcoming general election. (ind.pn/1dB0aZX)

RBS WARNS OF 'ANOTHER TOUGH YEAR' DEALING WITH LEGACY OF MISCONDUCT

Royal Bank of Scotland warned that it faced another year of pain in which fines for market rigging, mis-selling and litigation would continue to dog the bank, deferring any hopes that it can be returned to the private sector. (ind.pn/1QdaK7s) ($1 = 0.6599 pounds) (Compiled by Aurindom Mukherjee; Editing by Eric Walsh)