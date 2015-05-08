The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

KUWAIT PULLS OUT OF 2 BLN STG TYPHOON ORDER

A 2 billion pound ($3 billion) sale of British-built Eurofighter Typhoon jets to Kuwait appeared to be dead last night after officials indicated that the Gulf state would instead buy the American-made Boeing F18 Super Hornet.

LLOYDS BANK SEALS CLERICAL MEDICAL DEAL

An offshore investment group has bought Clerical Medical International, the life assurer that once formed part of HBOS's 6 billion pound insurance empire.

The Guardian

BT BOSS SAYS EU IS A POSTIVE FORCE FOR BUSINESS

BT boss Gavin Patterson has warned that an EU referendum promised by the Conservatives would be "bad for business", and urged the next government to adopt Labour's idea of a national infrastructure commission to manage big investments in areas such as energy, transport and telecoms.

LADBROKES REBUKED BY SHAREHOLDERS OVER PAYOFF FOR DEPARTED BOSS

Bookmaker Ladbrokes has been rebuked by shareholders over a payoff for its departed boss, Richard Glynn, in the latest row over executive remuneration at a stock market-listed company.

The Telegraph

PANIC SELLING AND GAZUNDERING HITS THE LUXURY HOMES MARKET IN LONDON

Wealthy homeowners in central London have finally resorted to slashing asking prices to offload their property, fearful of further price falls should Britain end up with a Labour-led government.

THOMAS COOK BOSS REFUSES TO APOLOGISE AT CORFU HOLIDAY DEATH INQUEST

Current Thomas Cook Group chief executive has refused to apologise about the deaths of two children from carbon monoxide poisoning while on holiday in Greece.

Sky News

EX-TRADE MINISTER JOINS OLIGARCHS' 19 BLN STG FIRM

Lord Davies, the former trade minister, is joining the multibillion pound investment vehicle of one of Russia's wealthiest men amid a dispute with the UK Government over the fate of its North Sea oil assets.

EX-ARSENAL CAPTAIN ADAMS EYES VILLA TAKEOVER

The former Arsenal and England footballer Tony Adams has approached city investors about backing a 150 million pound takeover of Aston Villa, the struggling Premier League club.

The Independent

MORRISONS' 720 AXED JOBS TO COST £40 MILLION, QUARTERLY SALES DROP 3 PCT

Morrisons' plans to axe 720 jobs from its head office will cost it 40 million pounds in redundancy pay and restructuring according to new boss David Potts. ($1 = 0.6491 pounds) (Compiled by Esha Vaish in Bengaluru)