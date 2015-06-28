The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

Britain's Bank for International Settlements says that central banks should use low inflation as an opportunity to raise interest rates as part of a radical overhaul of their policymaking. (thetim.es/1NrieBo)

The Financial Conduct Authority is preparing to crack down on complex credit card offers, threatening challenger banks such as Virgin Money and tarnishing their customer-friendly image. (thetim.es/1Jsjk1J)

The Guardian

The British foreign office has updated its advice for those travelling to Greece with a warning that access to banking services in the country may become limited at short notice. The change in advice comes as Greece teeters on the brink of defaulting on its debts, which could trigger an exit from the euro or the closure of the banking system. (bit.ly/1NrjsfP)

Barclays, which launched payment wristbands last year, is launching key fobs, an updated wristband and stickers, as contactless payment moves into newer wearable devices. The bPay devices can be bought online or in high street stores from next month. (bit.ly/1QXKem6)

The Telegraph

The finance director of Tesco has insisted that Britain's biggest retailer does not need to make an "immediate decision" about asset sales despite sitting on a debt mountain of 22 billion pounds ($34.55 billion). Tesco insists it does not face a liquidity crunch, which would force it to sell off assets. (bit.ly/1KokdIS)

A resilient health and beauty market has driven a sharp increase in profits for A S Watson (IPO-ASWN.HK) , the owner of Superdrug, Savers, and The Perfume Shop in the UK. Sales rose 7 percent to 1.6 billion pounds while pre-tax profits surged from 44.7 million pounds to 64.4 million pounds according to 2014 accounts filed at Companies House for AS Watson (Health and Beauty UK). (bit.ly/1LD9haF)

Sky News

Britain's most influential business lobbying group the Confederation of British Industry(CBI) is poised to announce the appointment of its next director-general, whose term will be shaped by the looming referendum on the UK's European Union membership. CBI will say this week that its deputy director-general, Katja Hall, has not landed its top executive. (bit.ly/1LD7LFl) ($1 = 0.6367 pounds) (Compiled by Mansi Goenka in Bengaluru)