July 16 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

GROVELLING TSIPRAS FIGHTS FOR THE REFORMS HE LOATHES

Alexis Tsipras, the Greek prime minister, last night was fighting for survival as he struggled to push through reforms, including spending cuts and tax rises, in a series of crucial parliamentary votes. (thetim.es/1I3xZAy)

JOBLESS RATE RISES TO WORST IN TWO YEARS

George Osborne has suffered a setback only a week after his budget with the worst set of official jobs figures in two years. Taking markets and forecasters by surprise, unemployment rose to 5.6 percent in the three months to May and employment fell by 67,000. (thetim.es/1MuQSdh)

The Guardian

MICHAEL RAKE LEAVES BARCLAYS DAYS AFTER OUSTING CHIEF EXECUTIVE ANTONY JENKINS

Barclays Plc faces further boardroom upheaval after it emerged the deputy chairman, Michael Rake, who played a key role in ousting Chief Executive Antony Jenkins last week is also to leave the bank. (bit.ly/1MuQUC8)

BRITISH GAS TO CUT GAS PRICES BY 5 PERCENT

British Gas has announced it will cut gas prices by 5 percent from the end of August. Britain's biggest energy provider said that the price cut, which will take effect from Aug. 27, would reduce annual energy bills on average by 35 stg and benefit 6.9 million of its customers on Standard and Fix & Fall tariffs. (bit.ly/1K8c0Wz)

The Telegraph

BRITISH TAXPAYERS 'PROTECTED' AS OSBORNE STRIKES DEAL ON GREEK LOANS

British taxpayers will not be left exposed for another Greek bailout, Chancellor George Osborne hopes, under a compromise struck with Jean-Claude Juncker. (bit.ly/1I41OPr)

SINGAPOREAN INVESTOR TO BUY 20 PCT STAKE IN LONDON HOUSE BUILDER GALLIARD GROUP

Singapore's Oxley Holdings Ltd is to buy a 20 percent stake in house builder Galliard in a deal that highlights continued Asian interest in London's booming property market. (bit.ly/1O7iupj)

Sky News

GROCERS FACE CMA ACTION AFTER SUPER-COMPLAINT

The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) will on Thursday unveil a series of recommendations aimed at improving the transparency of supermarkets' pricing activities. (bit.ly/1I3rOuf)

OFCOM TO REVIVE PROSPECT OF BT GROUP BREAK-UP

Ofcom is set to seek views about the impact of BT Group Plc hiving off Openreach, the unit which manages access to the national telecoms network. (bit.ly/1Hvugs7)

The Independent

GOVERNMENT FACES MULTI-BILLION POUND BLACK HOLE IN BUDGET TO PAY FOR CLEAN ENERGY SUPPLIES - WHICH COULD MEAN YOUR ELECTRICITY BILL RISES

The government is facing a multi-billion pound black hole in its budget to pay for new clean energy supplies, which could result in rising household electricity bills unless there is a dramatic decline in investment in renewable technologies. Department of Energy and Climate Change has already overspent its budget by 1.5 billion stg to support renewable energy projects over the next five years. (ind.pn/1e1mhrZ)

(Compiled by Rishika Sadam in Bengaluru)