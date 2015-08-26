Aug 26 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

* BHP Billiton Plc, in its first results since spinning off its less-favoured mines and plants into a company called South32 Ltd, revealed its sharpest fall in annual profit in more than a decade, down by 62 percent to 8.7 billion pounds ($13.65 billion). (thetim.es/1Lzb6pD)

* Stephen Hester would almost certainly resign as chief executive of RSA Insurance Group Plc if the country's biggest commercial insurer agrees to a 5.6 billion pound takeover by Zurich Insurance Group AG. (thetim.es/1Ie0tB4)

The Guardian

* BBC Director General Tony Hall has warned that further cuts to the corporation's funding and remit could result in more than 30,000 job losses across the TV industry. (bit.ly/1JY6hGa)

* The competition watchdog has provisionally cleared Poundland Group Plc's 55 million pound takeover of its rival single-price retailer, 99p Stores, arguing that there are enough value chains vying for customers to allow the deal. (bit.ly/1MKv3bV)

The Telegraph

* The chief executive of Blinkx Plc has suffered a major shareholder rebellion just a day after the company's shares slumped on a profits warning. (bit.ly/1hEZcyb)

* Fastjet Plc, the budget airline that aspires to become a pan-African carrier, has passed a major milestone and struck a deal to buy its first plane. (bit.ly/1Pxcln4)

Sky News

* A long-term "impairment" in China's growth rates would have "very significant implications" for the global economy, according to Martin Sorrell, chief executive of WPP Plc (bit.ly/1JYi6fE).

