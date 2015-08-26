The following are the top stories on the business pages of
British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and
does not vouch for their accuracy.
The Times
* Paddy Power Plc and rival Betfair Group Plc
have announced a potential merger that would create one
of the largest public online betting and gambling companies in
the world. (thetim.es/1EjHSIE)
* Banks and building societies handed out mortgages in July
at the fastest pace in almost 18 months. (thetim.es/1El40Tk)
The Guardian
* The first rise in UK interest rates could be delayed until
autumn 2016, according to City expectations, as market turmoil
in China raises the prospect of historically low borrowing costs
staying in place for longer than expected. (bit.ly/1EizCJ0)
* The boss of McDonald's Corp in the UK has defended
the company's continued use of zero-hours contracts for about
80,000 employees in its British restaurants. (bit.ly/1EXfHKF)
The Telegraph
* Barclays Plc has won a significant legal battle
after a judge ruled the bank will not face a lawsuit by
investors over claims it favoured certain traders in its "dark
pools". (bit.ly/1i2QNV0)
* Strong demand for summer clothing pushed up UK retail
sales in August, as expectations for employment growth climbed
to a 15-year high, according to data from the Confederation of
British Industry. (bit.ly/1JndP1W)
Sky News
* The chief executive of HSBC Holdings Plc's $500
billion fund management arm, Sridhar Chandrasekharan, is moving
from London to Hong Kong in a further sign of the group's "Asian
pivot" even as turmoil engulfs Chinese equity markets. (bit.ly/1KN8GOz)
The Independent
* A survey by MoneySavingExpert.com found that 20 percent of
Barclays Plc's bank customers rated the service as poor
(up from 18 percent in February). Forty-two percent described
the account as "ok" and 38 percent thought it was "great". (ind.pn/1MOEBT5)
(Compiled by Sangameswaran S)