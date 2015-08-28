The following are the top stories on the business pages of
The Times
* The first British bank to float since the financial
crisis, OneSavings Bank Plc, has doubled its
shareholders' money in just over a year after posting surging
profits from buy-to-let mortgages. (thetim.es/1i5B5Zp)
* The world's largest advertising group, WPP Plc,
has soothed concerns that its full-year targets were at risk
after reporting a bounce in like-for-like revenue for July. (thetim.es/1JpaS0B)
The Guardian
* The best performance in 17 years from companies in areas
such as accountancy, law and marketing has helped Britain's
dominant services sector bounce back after a weak start to the
year, according to the Confederation of British Industry. (bit.ly/1MYrdNY)
* The annual rate of house price growth was the weakest for
two years in August, said Nationwide, despite a 0.3 percent
monthly rise in prices. (bit.ly/1UeMmCu)
The Telegraph
* Hungry but health-conscious Britons are munching their way
through variety nibbles such as popcorn, lentil crisps and kale
chips, which are growing faster than the overall savoury snacks
market. (bit.ly/1Ly8XaW)
* Terra Firma moved a step closer to a long-awaited
blockbuster sale of the Odeon & UCI cinema chain after
superheroes, fast cars and dinosaurs pushed the business back
into profit. (bit.ly/1MYryjI)
Sky News
* Luke Johnson, the serial entrepreneur, is backing the
London-based folding-bike manufacturer Brompton as it strives to
meet growing international demand. (bit.ly/1LEEFWZ)
The Independent
* David Cameron, the UK prime minister, has pledged to
renegotiate Britain's relationship with the European Union
before holding an in-out referendum on EU membership by the end
of 2017. (ind.pn/1JzZdNO)
