The Times
Net-A-Porter founder quits before merger
Natalie Massenet has stepped down from Net-A-Porter, the
online luxury fashion retailer that she founded 15 years ago.
Yoox SpA, which bought Net-A-Porter in March, said on
Wednesday Massenet had tendered her resignation. It said that
she would not join the board of the enlarged company when the
sale is completed next month. (thetim.es/1FkgBB4)
Juke box jury rules in favour of Sunderland
Nissan Motor Co Ltd has given the green light to
produce the next generation of its successful Juke model in
Britain. The Nissan plant at Sunderland, Britain's biggest car
factory, fought off competing claims from within the Japanese
manufacturer's group, including its Barcelona operations, and
from underutilised facilities around France that are owned by
Renault, its alliance partner. (thetim.es/1KsqGDx)
Eggborough coal plant to close at cost of 240 jobs
One of Britain's biggest power stations is to close, with
the loss of 240 jobs. The planned closure of Eggborough, a
coal-fired plant in North Yorkshire that produces 4 percent of
Britain's electricity, was announced as the owner of the nearby
Drax plant said that it was suing the government over George
Osborne's removal of a green tax break. (thetim.es/1KsqIv4)
The Guardian
Broadgate Quarter sale collapses as Chinese investor pulls
out
A major City property sale has collapsed after a Chinese
investor abruptly pulled out of its 455 million pounds purchase
of Broadgate Quarter. The joint owners of the building in the
heart of London's Square Mile, the U.S. property developer Hines
and HSBC Alternative Investments, had been close to completing
the sale after weeks of due diligence. (bit.ly/1hVb4Mm)
265 Phones 4u stores still vacant a year after collapse
At least 265 former Phones 4u stores are still empty almost
a year after the company collapsed, as Britain's struggling high
streets fail to attract replacement tenants. The large number of
unoccupied stores reflects the damage caused by the
controversial administration, which led to the loss of 3,500
jobs. (bit.ly/1JNsOnd)
The Telegraph
South African tycoon Christo Wiese eyes UK supermarkets
The South African billionaire who has recently snapped up
Virgin Active, the gym chain, and New Look, the high-street
retailer, is now training his sights on Britain's struggling
supermarket industry, it can be revealed. Christo Wiese said
there were parallels between the grocery sector in his home
country, where he has built up the ShopRite empire into the
continent's largest food retailer, and the highly competitive UK
market. (bit.ly/1VxlTTf)
Sky News
Brooks Back At News UK As Sun Gets New Editor
Rebekah Brooks is to return to her job running News Corp's
British newspaper arm after being cleared of
involvement in the phone hacking scandal. The company said she
would resume her role as News UK chief executive from Monday,
four years after she stood down from the role at News
International following the closure of the News of the World. (bit.ly/1LM5c1y)
3i Review To Spark 275 mln stg Tommee Tippee Bids
The owner of the Tommee Tippee range of baby products,
Mayborn Group, is close to being put up for sale in a move that
will underline the revival of 3i, the British private equity
group. Mayborn is understood to be valued by 3i at roughly 275
million pounds including debts, with a number of unsolicited
approaches said to have been made by potential bidders in recent
months. (bit.ly/1IKXxvR)
