The Times
EDF finance chief resigns over Hinkley Point
The financial director of Électricité de France has
resigned over a disagreement about the French utility's plans to
build the Hinkley Point nuclear power plant in Britain. (thetim.es/1LaNsRf)
Search for the mystery investor in Burberry
Burberry Group Plc is trying to find out the
identity of a mystery investor who has built up a stake of about
5 per cent in the luxury retail group. The British brand, known
for its check scarves and trenchcoats, is understood to have
asked HSBC, which is listed as the custodian for the position,
to disclose the identity of the investor. (thetim.es/1TFTGvF)
The Guardian
Stagecoach loses court case over 11 mln stg tax avoidance
scheme
A complex tax avoidance scheme being used by transport group
Stagecoach Group Plc to wipe 11 mln pounds off its tax
bill has been defeated in the tax courts. In a 56-page ruling, a
judge, Gordon Reid QC, found that the scheme, devised with the
help of tax experts at KPMG, fell foul of tax avoidance
legislation. The scheme involved shifting money between
companies within the Stagecoach group to create a large loss in
one of them without a corresponding gain in any other. (bit.ly/1X6Ohvi)
The Telegraph
BHS sends shockwaves through high street with warning it
could collapse owing 1.3 bln stg
BHS has warned its creditors that they stand to lose as much
as 1.3 bln pounds if they do not agree to a drastic turnaround
plan this month. (bit.ly/1X8bT2E)
Microsoft plans to close UK games studio Lionhead
Microsoft Corp is planning to close the UK video
games developer that helped establish its Xbox console as a
major player in the gaming world, putting almost 100 jobs at
risk. (bit.ly/21TYbXZ)
Barclays hires nine M&A executives to bolster investment
bank
Barclays Plc has hired top mergers and acquisitions
banker Carlo Calabria and eight of his colleagues from CMC
Capital to bolster its investment bank. Calabria will become
chairman of M&A in Europe, the Middle East and Africa at the
bank. (bit.ly/1puHTTY)
Sky News
Heathrow Lands Ex-Treasury Minister Deighton
The owner of Britain's biggest airport will seek to bolster
its chances of adding new runway capacity on Tuesday when it
names the former Treasury minister Lord Deighton as its new
chairman. (bit.ly/1pbNlLI)
Bank Of England's Cash Plan For EU Referendum
The Bank of England is putting in place precautions to
ensure sterling markets keep working smoothly around the time of
the EU referendum by giving lenders access to extra cash. (bit.ly/1TFSSqr)
