March 9 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

Deutsche Boerse races to seal London Stock Exchange deal before US rivals bid

Deutsche Boerse AG is closing in on a deal to merge with the London Stock Exchange Group Plc within days, unless there is a counterbid from America. The "merger of equals" could be agreed as soon as the end of next week. (thetim.es/1Rz3C3y)

The Guardian

Volkswagen may cut jobs to pay for emissions scandal

Volkswagen AG may have to cut jobs in the United States and Europe, depending on how much it is fined for manipulating diesel emissions tests, a company official has told workers at its German headquarters. (bit.ly/1QJppFZ)

Bank of England in row as governor denies pro-EU bias

The Bank of England has become embroiled in the increasingly bitter EU referendum debate after its governor was forced to fend off accusations that Threadneedle Street was being too supportive of the government's pro-EU line. (bit.ly/24NR6XS)

The Telegraph

Tesco seeks deal to buy O2 out of joint venture for mobile push

Tesco Plc is planning to take advantage of the fallout from Hutchison's 10.25 billion pounds ($14.55 billion)takeover of O2 with a big push in the UK mobile market, seeking to expand sales outside the tough groceries market. (bit.ly/1Xbb3SK)

BT's boss turns to fibre in effort to rule out spectre of separation from Openreach

Gavin Patterson, BT Group Plc's chief executive, has promised to plough millions of pounds into connecting homes and businesses with fibre-optic cables, suggesting a strategic shift from copper-based technologies. It move comes as the telecoms giant attempts to secure its hold on Openreach, a BT subsidiary which runs the UK's broadband infrastructure, after industry watchdog Ofcom proposed a radical overhaul to BT's governance and finances, in a once-in-a-decade review of the market. (bit.ly/1Tr0KMi)

Sky News

KPMG Partners Quit After A&M Bid Snubbed

A trio of senior partners at KPMG have quit after the firm snubbed a surprise takeover offer from rival professional services firm Alvarez & Marsal (A&M) for part of its advisory business. (bit.ly/1nuOc8j)

Thomas Cook Scraps Summer Holidays To Sharm

Thomas Cook Group Plc has extended its cancellation of trips to the Egyptian resort of Sharm el Sheikh until the end of October because of security fears. The travel operator had previously stopped flights following the downing of a Russian passenger jet last year - covering holidays up to and including 25 May - following Foreign Office advice. (bit.ly/1Xb9W5s)

Npower Confirms 2,400 UK Job Losses

'Big six' energy firm npower has confirmed 2,400 jobs are to go in the UK after it racked up an operating loss of 106 million pounds in 2015 - a year in which it lost 7 percent of its domestic customers. (bit.ly/21iInIy)

($1 = 0.7044 pounds) (Compiled by Rama Venkat Raman in Bengaluru; Editing by Andrew Hay)