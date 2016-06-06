June 6 The following are the top stories on the
business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified
these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
The Times
Martin Sorrell is facing a shareholder rebellion over his 70
million pounds ($100.72 million) pay package as chief executive
of WPP Plc. Two proxy advisory firms, Pirc and ShareSoc,
are advising investors to oppose the advertising group's
remuneration report on Wednesday, while another, ISS, is
recommending only "qualified support" for the report. (bit.ly/1PdCkjc)
John Kingman, the most senior civil servant in the Treasury,
is being lined up to take on the chairmanship of Legal & General
Group Plc in one of the most eye-catching moves from
Whitehall to the City in years. (bit.ly/1PdCnLR)
The Guardian
The Bank of England is stepping up its preparations for a
possible decision by Britain to leave the European Union on June
23. The first of three special funding operations by
Threadneedle Street will be launched on June 14 to ensure UK's
commercial banks have the necessary cash to cope with any
turmoil caused by the uncertainty surrounding a Brexit vote. (bit.ly/1PdCRBB)
Retail Acquisitions, the former owner of BHS, pledged to
keep all funds in the business and plough any proceeds from the
sale of the group's properties into its day-to-day running until
a deal had been struck on the future of the BHS pension scheme,
the Guardian understands. (bit.ly/1PdD87D)
The Telegraph
The Bank of Scotland has warned that nearly a third of
companies are planning further job cuts to survive the slow
recovery from sub-$30 a barrel oil prices seen earlier this
year. The bank's annual oil sector survey shows that 43 percent
of companies are planning cost cutting. (bit.ly/1PdD9Zl)
Deliveroo, the London-based food delivery network, is due to
hit revenue of 130 million pounds this year, solidifying its
position as one of UK's most-promising technology companies. (bit.ly/1PdCPtl)
Sky News
HouseSimple, an online estate agent backed by Charles
Dunstone, has raised 13 million pounds to fund its growth plans,
Sky News understands. (bit.ly/1PdCCX6)
The Independent
Sports Direct International Plc boss Mike Ashley has
said he will now appear before MPs to defend his firm's "good
name". Ashley has backed down after months of refusing to give
evidence to the Business, Innovation and Skills (BIS) select
committee about working conditions at his sporting goods chain.
(ind.pn/1PdCCq9)
($1 = 0.6950 pounds)
(Compiled by Ismail Shakil in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter
Cooney)