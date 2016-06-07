June 7 - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

- Less than 2-1/2 weeks before the EU referendum, investors were unnerved by evidence that the Remain campaign was losing momentum and sterling fell to a three-week low. (bit.ly/25Iw504)

- Burberry Group Plc CEO Christopher Bailey's total pay has fallen by 75 per cent to 1.9 million pounds ($2.75 million) and his annual bonus was axed after a challenging year. (bit.ly/25IvzPF)

The Guardian

- Mike Ashley, the founder and deputy chairman of Sports Direct International Plc, has admitted for the first time to problems with the security and search procedures at the retailer's Derbyshire warehouse. (bit.ly/25IvMCF)

- Retail Acquisitions, the former owner of BHS, pledged to keep all funds in the business and plough any proceeds from the sale of the group's properties into its day-to-day running until a deal had been struck on the future of the BHS pension scheme. (bit.ly/25IwboE)

The Telegraph

- Martin Abbott, former chief executive of the London Metal Exchange, which was bought by rival Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing four years ago, is considering setting-up a competing trading platform. (bit.ly/25IxqEi)

- A breakthrough oncology drug from AstraZeneca Plc, known by its brand name Lynparza, is showing promising long-term results in women with ovarian cancer, one of its leading scientists has revealed at a closely watched pharmaceuticals conference. (bit.ly/25IxML8)

Sky News

- Royal Dutch Shell Plc executives are expected to use a presentation to investors on Tuesday to highlight the company's concerns that an independent Scotland would be unable to support the North Sea's huge decommissioning costs during a period when many platforms are being decommissioned. (bit.ly/25IyDv7)

- Owners of GHD, a supplier of hair products to celebrities such as Victoria Beckham and the singer Katy Perry, are plotting a sale that will value it at more than 400 million pounds. (bit.ly/25IyDvb)

The Independent

- EasyJet Plc cancelled more than 170 flights in May, the budget-carrier has said. There were 173 cancellations for the month, which were largely due to French air control strikes and poor weather. (ind.pn/25IyIPJ)

($1 = 0.6919 pounds) (Compiled by Sangameswaran S in Bengaluru; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)