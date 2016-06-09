The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

- WPP Plc Chief Martin Sorrell struck a defiant tone over his 70.4 million pounds ($102.16 million) pay package yesterday after more than a third of shareholders voted against WPP's remuneration policy at its annual meeting. (bit.ly/1UoYmkx)

- CMC Markets Plc, which has 57,000 active clients worldwide, said that it might insist on larger-than-normal margins - effectively upfront cash - as well as putting ceilings on positions. (bit.ly/1UoYNez)

The Guardian

- David Cameron has lambasted Sports Direct International Plc's "appalling practices" following the admission by the company's founder that workers have been paid less than the minimum wage. (bit.ly/1UoYqkq)

- British industrial production grew by 2.3 percent in April, the fastest pace in almost four years, boosted by the pharmaceuticals and energy sectors. (bit.ly/1UoZCnN)

The Telegraph

- BHS was "held to ransom" by Philip Green and the Pensions Regulator, Dominic Chappell, the former owner of the company claimed, as he battled to deflect attention from his role in the demise of the 88-year-old retailer. (bit.ly/1UoZdSp)

- Sales at J Sainsbury Plc's have fallen as "challenging" conditions persist in the grocery market and food price deflation took its toll. Same store sales, which exclude new store space, dipped 0.8 percent in the three months, or 1 percent including the effects of fuel. (bit.ly/1UoZdBM)

Sky News

- Marc Bolland, the former chief executive of Marks & Spencer Group Plc, was awarded a bonus of more than 600,000 pounds last year, the high street retailer is set to disclose on Thursday. (bit.ly/1UoZjJG)

- Citigroup Inc has warned staff that Brexit would mean "rebalancing" its operations away from Britain. Chief country officer for the UK, James Bardrick told Citi's workforce that a vote to leave the EU "is likely to have implications for our UK operations". (bit.ly/1UoYRep)

The Independent

- Investors will be able to buy 100 gram (0.22 lb) and 1 kilogram gold bars from the Royal Mint, as part of a service that allows customers to own a fractional amount of a gold bar, to be held as a pension scheme. (ind.pn/1UoZu7K)

- Yildiz Holding is launching a new global confectionery and biscuits company to create a food industry giant worth $5.2 billion, with plans to float it on the London Stock Exchange by 2020. (ind.pn/1Up0tVo)

($1 = 0.6891 pounds) (Compiled by Sangameswaran S in Bengaluru; Editing by Bill Rigby)