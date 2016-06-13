The following are the top stories on the business pages of
British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and
does not vouch for their accuracy.
The Times
- Bain Capital, co-founded by Mitt Romney, the 2012 U.S.
Republican presidential candidate, is exploring a 2 billion
pound ($2.84 billion) float of TI Automotive, founded as Tube
Investments in Birmingham in 1919. (bit.ly/1U34T4P)
- The Bank of England will face overwhelming pressure to
slash interest rates to new lows if Britain opts to quit the EU,
according to international investors. With polls indicating the
result is too close to call, fears that a Brexit vote could
derail the recovery are mounting. (bit.ly/1U35Mdy)
The Guardian
- MPs are preparing to invoke a list of sanctions against
Philip Green should the billionaire retailer fail to appear
before this week's parliamentary select committee examining the
collapse of BHS. (bit.ly/1U35IdT)
The Telegraph
- Royal Dutch Shell Plc is preparing to retreat
from high-cost oil operations in the North Sea after 45 years as
it attunes its global operations to the new reality of low oil
prices. (bit.ly/1U35HGY)
- Philip Green's Arcadia Group discussed selling BHS to
turnaround fund Sun Capital or Dominic Chappell before
offloading the chain to a former bankrupt person with no retail
experience. (bit.ly/1U35Ude)
Sky News
- BT Group Plc and the trade unions representing tens
of thousands of its workers will take the unusual step this week
of issuing a joint statement supporting the UK's continued
membership of the European Union. (bit.ly/1U36lnI)
- Wal Mart Stores Inc, the world's largest retailer
by profitability, is poised to parachute in Sean Clarke, who
runs its operations in China, as Asda's next boss. (bit.ly/1U36sj8)
The Independent
- BP Plc sold its Norwegian oil fields, some more
than 40 years old, to a company controlled by billionaire Kjell
Inge Roekke in a $1.3 billion stock deal. The new business,
called Aker BP, will be the seventh-largest producer in Norway.
(ind.pn/1U35yDh)
($1 = 0.7034 pounds)
(Compiled by Sangameswaran S in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter
Cooney)