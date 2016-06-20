June 20 - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

Officials in Frankfurt are looking at plans to seize trading in hundreds of billions' worth of euros processed in London should UK vote to leave the European Union. (bit.ly/1YzBEf9)

Volkswagen AG is set to reward its shareholders with a small dividend this week, but its board will face the wrath of minority investors at its first annual meeting since its emissions-cheating scandal broke. (bit.ly/1YzCrg5)

The Guardian

Billionaire Richard Branson is stepping up his pro-European Union efforts, launching a nationwide campaign to urge people to back remain and warning of the economic and political pitfalls of a Brexit vote. (bit.ly/1YzCuZi)

Ten of the world's leading economists have issued a warning about the consequences of UK leaving the European Union as the City prepares for the pound to plunge and shares to fall in the event of a Brexit vote in Thursday's referendum. (bit.ly/1YzCV5Q)

The Telegraph

Boris Johnson has called on voters to seize the once in a lifetime opportunity of Brexit and "change the whole course of European history." (bit.ly/1YzBAMq)

National Grid Plc is recruiting cash-strapped National Health Service hospitals to fire up their emergency generators and turn down their air conditioning systems when power supplies are scarce. (bit.ly/1YzCx7m)

Sky News

One of Britain's leading business charities, Business in the Community, will announce the appointment of Amanda Mackenzie as its next chief executive on Monday amid increasingly intense scrutiny of private sector tax affairs and companies' treatment of their workforces. (bit.ly/1YzBDYC)

The Independent

Former Conservative Party chair Sayeeda Warsi has defected from the "Leave" campaign and opted for Britain to remain within the EU. She cited "hate and xenophobia" as the reasons for changing her position. (ind.pn/1YzD7C7)

(Compiled by Ismail Shakil in Bengaluru; Editing by Phil Berlowitz)