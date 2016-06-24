June 24 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

AstraZeneca Plc is to take an $80 million hit after American authorities snubbed a flu vaccine. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention ruled that FluMist Quadrivalent, a nasal spray, should not be used in any setting, citing data showing a dramatic drop in effectiveness in children in the past three years. (bit.ly/290ElTN)

The technology developed by ARM Holdings Plc in Cambridge has reached every corner of the earth as a result of the mobile phone revolution. Now it is set to go to infinity and beyond after NASA commissioned companies to build a radiation-hardened version of an ARM chip to be used in manned spacecraft. (bit.ly/290EFlx)

The Guardian

Volkswagen AG has agreed to pay U.S. vehicle owners an average of about $5,000 apiece to settle claims from its diesel emissions cheating scandal, two people briefed on the matter said on Thursday. The total price tag for the repayments and other fines is said to exceed $10.2 billion. (bit.ly/290EO8q)

Dominic Chappell, the former owner of BHS, tried to pay for a family holiday to the Bahamas on company expenses and took a 90,000 pounds ($130,986.00) loan from the department store chain to pay a personal tax bill, according to evidence submitted to MPs. (bit.ly/290EYfV)

The Telegraph

Tesco Plc Chairman John Allan has warned shareholders that it may take two or three years for the supermarket's recovery to feed into its share price after the company posted its second straight quarter of sales growth for the first time in five years. (bit.ly/28SsLgB)

The energy department has issued an eleventh-hour objection to proposals by the Competition and Markets Authority to change how it awards subsidies and subject its policies to greater scrutiny by Ofgem. (bit.ly/28SsDh8)

Sky News

Virgin Galactic is in the early stages of raising up to $300 million from its existing shareholders, led by Richard Branson's Virgin Group. (bit.ly/28SsLx4)

The Independent

Currency exchange shops have been stocking up on foreign cash to cope with people "panic-buying" ahead of Britain's European Union referendum. (ind.pn/28St9vu)