The Times
AstraZeneca Plc is to take an $80 million hit after
American authorities snubbed a flu vaccine. The U.S. Centers for
Disease Control and Prevention ruled that FluMist Quadrivalent,
a nasal spray, should not be used in any setting, citing data
showing a dramatic drop in effectiveness in children in the past
three years. (bit.ly/290ElTN)
The technology developed by ARM Holdings Plc in
Cambridge has reached every corner of the earth as a result of
the mobile phone revolution. Now it is set to go to infinity and
beyond after NASA commissioned companies to build a
radiation-hardened version of an ARM chip to be used in manned
spacecraft. (bit.ly/290EFlx)
The Guardian
Volkswagen AG has agreed to pay U.S. vehicle
owners an average of about $5,000 apiece to settle claims from
its diesel emissions cheating scandal, two people briefed on the
matter said on Thursday. The total price tag for the repayments
and other fines is said to exceed $10.2 billion. (bit.ly/290EO8q)
Dominic Chappell, the former owner of BHS, tried to pay for
a family holiday to the Bahamas on company expenses and took a
90,000 pounds ($130,986.00) loan from the department store chain
to pay a personal tax bill, according to evidence submitted to
MPs. (bit.ly/290EYfV)
The Telegraph
Tesco Plc Chairman John Allan has warned
shareholders that it may take two or three years for the
supermarket's recovery to feed into its share price after the
company posted its second straight quarter of sales growth for
the first time in five years. (bit.ly/28SsLgB)
The energy department has issued an eleventh-hour objection
to proposals by the Competition and Markets Authority to change
how it awards subsidies and subject its policies to greater
scrutiny by Ofgem. (bit.ly/28SsDh8)
Sky News
Virgin Galactic is in the early stages of raising up to $300
million from its existing shareholders, led by Richard Branson's
Virgin Group. (bit.ly/28SsLx4)
The Independent
Currency exchange shops have been stocking up on foreign
cash to cope with people "panic-buying" ahead of Britain's
European Union referendum. (ind.pn/28St9vu)
($1 = 0.6871 pounds)
