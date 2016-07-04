The following are the top stories on the business pages of
British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and
does not vouch for their accuracy.
The Times
London Stock Exchange Group Plc shareholders are
expected to vote today to approve the $27 billion merger with
Deutsche Boerse. bit.ly/29idIZJ
Volkswagen AG said it would not compensate its
European car users at the same level as Americans for the diesel
emissions scandal. bit.ly/29ie9TL
The Guardian
Islamic State claimed responsibility for an attack on a
shopping district in Baghdad, killing at least 115 people. bit.ly/29ieHJC
Home secretary Theresa May said there could be an upswing in
the number of Europeans moving to the UK before Britain's exit
from the EU, as people try to enter the country before any new
immigration rules. bit.ly/29ieTbJ
The Telegraph
Boris Johnson condemned the government for failing to
highlight the positives of a Brexit vote and allowing "hysteria"
to take over. bit.ly/29ih6nD
Angela Merkel could oust federalist chief Jean-Claude
Juncker 'within the next year', a Germany government minister
said. bit.ly/29ihIJK
Sky News
Tory leadership contender and Brexit campaigner Andrea
Leadsom had earlier opposed leaving the European Union as it
would be a disaster, it has emerged. bit.ly/29ihLFn
The UK's vote to leave the European Union has led to the
delay of billions of pounds worth of corporate deals, in the
midst of uncertainty about Britain's economy. bit.ly/29hIIJo
The Independent
Contender for the conservative leadership Andrea Leadsom
faced demands to give a complete account of her tax affairs,
including her family's use of trusts and bank loans. ind.pn/29ihQsH
Home secretary Theresa May did not rule out the deportation
of EU nationals living in Britain after the country leaves the
EU. ind.pn/29iivKI
(Compiled by Abinaya Vijayaraghavan in Bengaluru)