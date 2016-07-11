July 11 The following are the top stories on the
The Times
BOE Governor Mark Carney readies rate cut to revive growth
The Bank of England is set to slash interest rates this
week, possibly to as low as zero, as it battles to soften the
blow to the economy from the EU referendum. Mark Carney has said
the economy is already showing signs of strain since last
month's vote in favour of Brexit, and signalled the Bank would
respond this summer. With the Bank rate at 0.5 percent - the
lowest in the Bank's 321-year history - the governor is heading
deeper into uncharted territory. Investors are now betting on a
cut to 0.25 percent on Thursday. (bit.ly/29oRd8c)
The Guardian
BG chief paid 5.5 mln stg for nine-month stint at firm
Helge Lund, the former chief executive of BG, was paid 5.5
million pounds for his 11-month tenure at the oil exploration
and production company, which was taken over by Shell earlier
this year. (bit.ly/29wsgnn)
The Telegraph
Bank of England mulls property fund shake up to stop panic
sales
Financial regulators are considering bringing in a raft of
emergency measures to stem the flood of money out of Britain's
biggest property funds that caused fresh market panic last week.
It is understood Bank of England officials are considering the
introduction of enforced notice periods before redemptions,
slashing the price for investors who rush for the door, or
additional liquidity requirements for funds. (bit.ly/29woiR7)
Diageo to pursue Indian tycoon Vijay Mallya over diverted
funds
Diageo Plc is pursuing drinks tycoon Vijay Mallya
to recover an estimate 12 billion indian rupees ($178.76
million)in funds it alleges were diverted from its Indian
subsidiary into his associate companies. (bit.ly/29ruapL)
Sky News
Tata Joint Venture Attracts Asian Steelmakers
Asian steelmakers have expressed an interest in an alliance
with Tata Steel Ltd's European steel operations amid a
fresh wave of uncertainty for the company's 11,000-strong
British workforce. India's JSW Steel Ltd and Hebei
Iron & Steel, a Chinese group, are among third parties which
have registered an interest in a joint venture with Tata Steel.
(bit.ly/2a0B4mC)
The Independent
George Osborne to use U.S. trip to show post-Brexit UK is
'not quitting world'
George Osborne will travel to New York for talks with major
investors in an effort to strengthen U.S.-UK trade links after
the vote to leave the European Union. The Chancellor said
improving ties with the U.S. is now a "top priority" and he will
urge leaders from some of America's biggest investors to stick
with the UK after the Brexit referendum result. (ind.pn/29H8siW)
