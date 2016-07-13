July 13 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

Burberry pay is 'manifestly out of touch'

A leading independent City voting adviser has criticised Burberry Group Plc over the handling of its recent management reshuffle and has attacked its pay to senior executives as being excessive and "out of touch". (bit.ly/29BL6iv)

The Guardian

Airbus to cut back production of A380 aircraft

Airbus Group SE is to cut production of the A380 superjumbo, highlighting the lacklustre performance of the biggest passenger jet ever built. The plane-maker aims to cut production to just 12 A380s in 2018, compared with 27 deliveries in 2015. (bit.ly/29wGwwd)

M&S to create small investors panel to scrutinise performance

Marks and Spencer Group Plc is offering small investors a direct line to the boardroom with the creation of a shareholder panel to scrutinise performance. The plan was announced on Tuesday by M&S chairman Robert Swannell at the company's annual investor meeting, where management regularly faces fierce criticism of its underperforming clothing business, which last week reported its biggest fall in sales since the 2008 banking crisis. (bit.ly/29Pw8lk)

The Telegraph

Unicredit to raise 1 billion euros in two days by selling stakes in other European banks

Italian bank UniCredit SpA is selling off a 10 percent stake in Polish lender Bank Pekao, in a deal which could raise more than 700 million euros in proceeds. (bit.ly/29BJSne)

Sky News

Wonga To Name Kneafsey As New Chief Executive

Wonga will name a new group chief executive this week, handing her the daunting task of returning Britain's biggest payday lender to the black after years of mounting losses. Wonga will announce that Tara Kneafsey, who already runs its UK business, is to assume control of the wider business in a move that will eventually pave the way for its chairman to step back to a non-executive role. A statement about Kneafsey's promotion is expected to be made on Wednesday. (bit.ly/29BPgCP)

Tata Wants Speciality Steel Bids This Week

Tata Steel Ltd has given bidders for a division employing more than 1,500 people just days to table offers, even as the rest of its British workforce faces months of uncertainty about the company's future ownership. Parties interested in buying Tata's speciality steel unit, which includes five UK manufacturing sites, have been told to table indicative proposals by 15 July. (bit.ly/2a7iWHE)

Deutsche Floats Surprise RBS Shipping Bid

Germany's biggest lender has emerged as a surprise contender to take on a multibillion-dollar shipping finance business even as its share price barely hovers above record lows. Deutsche Bank has expressed an interest in buying part or all of a $3 billion Greek shipping portfolio owned by the taxpayer-backed Royal Bank of Scotland Group Plc. (bit.ly/2a7jhud)

The Independent

UBS boss Andrea Orcel says jobs could be moved from London after Brexit

Andrea Orcel, president of UBS investment bank, has warned the Swiss bank is considering moving its staff to a European country, following the UK's vote to leave the EU. UBS Group AG , considered to be the world's largest manager of private wealth, previously warned that London is likely to see an exodus of finance jobs in the wake of the Brexit vote. (ind.pn/29ECc1Z)

(Compiled by Rama Venkat Raman in Bengaluru)