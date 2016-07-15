July 15 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

BP finally caps cost of Deepwater at $61.6 bln

BP Plc's final bill for covering all of the costs linked to its Deepwater Horizon oil disaster stands at $61.6 billion, the oil group said on Thursday as it moved to draw a line under the catastrophe. It is the first time BP has sought to bring such clarity to the final cost. (bit.ly/29IeCQG)

The Guardian

Thousands of Post Office workers forced to take pension benefits cut

About 3,500 Post Office workers are being forced to take a cut in pension benefits as the government-backed service tries to cut costs. About half the Post Office's 7,000-strong workforce is being forced to shift from a final salary pension scheme to a defined contribution scheme, a move that unions say could cut retirement benefits by 30 percent or even more in some cases. (bit.ly/29UfKDz)

The Telegraph

Richard Branson invests in secret gig start-up

Billionaire Richard Branson is returning to his musical roots by investing in Sofar Sounds, a company which organises secret music events in 260 cities around the world. (bit.ly/2adY15Q)

Faroe Petroleum moves on $70 mln North Sea acquisition

Independent oil explorer Faroe Petroleum Plc has snapped up five Norwegian oil and gas fields for $70.2 million in a bid to take advantage of North Sea opportunities in the wake of the market downturn. (bit.ly/29HqjVi)

Sky News

Google Facing Third EU Competition Charge

EU regulators have brought a third antitrust charge against Google's parent company, Alphabet Inc. The world's most popular internet search engine is already being accused of blocking rivals in the lucrative online search advertising market. The new charge accuses Google of having abused its dominant position by artificially preventing third-party websites from displaying search advertisements from its competitors. (bit.ly/29LqTFc)

City Grandees Join Blockchain Start-Up Setl

A former deputy governor of the Bank of England and ex-head of the media regulator are joining a financial technology start-up which claims it will revolutionise the global payments industry. Setl will announce in the next few days that it has recruited Rachel Lomax and Ed Richards, two prominent figures from the business world, to join its board. (bit.ly/29yG6d9)

