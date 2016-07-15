July 15 The following are the top stories on the
business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified
these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
The Times
BP finally caps cost of Deepwater at $61.6 bln
BP Plc's final bill for covering all of the costs
linked to its Deepwater Horizon oil disaster stands at $61.6
billion, the oil group said on Thursday as it moved to draw a
line under the catastrophe. It is the first time BP has sought
to bring such clarity to the final cost. (bit.ly/29IeCQG)
The Guardian
Thousands of Post Office workers forced to take pension
benefits cut
About 3,500 Post Office workers are being forced to take a
cut in pension benefits as the government-backed service tries
to cut costs. About half the Post Office's 7,000-strong
workforce is being forced to shift from a final salary pension
scheme to a defined contribution scheme, a move that unions say
could cut retirement benefits by 30 percent or even more in some
cases. (bit.ly/29UfKDz)
The Telegraph
Richard Branson invests in secret gig start-up
Billionaire Richard Branson is returning to his musical roots
by investing in Sofar Sounds, a company which organises secret
music events in 260 cities around the world. (bit.ly/2adY15Q)
Faroe Petroleum moves on $70 mln North Sea acquisition
Independent oil explorer Faroe Petroleum Plc has
snapped up five Norwegian oil and gas fields for $70.2 million
in a bid to take advantage of North Sea opportunities in the
wake of the market downturn. (bit.ly/29HqjVi)
Sky News
Google Facing Third EU Competition Charge
EU regulators have brought a third antitrust charge against
Google's parent company, Alphabet Inc. The world's
most popular internet search engine is already being accused of
blocking rivals in the lucrative online search advertising
market. The new charge accuses Google of having abused its
dominant position by artificially preventing third-party
websites from displaying search advertisements from its
competitors. (bit.ly/29LqTFc)
City Grandees Join Blockchain Start-Up Setl
A former deputy governor of the Bank of England and ex-head
of the media regulator are joining a financial technology
start-up which claims it will revolutionise the global payments
industry. Setl will announce in the next few days that it has
recruited Rachel Lomax and Ed Richards, two prominent figures
from the business world, to join its board. (bit.ly/29yG6d9)
(Compiled by Rama Venkat Raman in Bengaluru; Editing by Andrew
Hay)