July 18 The following are the top stories on the
business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified
these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
The Times
Presidential power grab after failed Turkish coup
President Erdogan of Turkey launched an unprecedented purge
of the military and judiciary after a failed coup that opened
the clear path to absolute power that he has long been accused
of craving. Almost 6,000 people have been detained since
Friday's attempt to oust Erdogan, including at least 2,840
members of the military and 2,745 judges. (bit.ly/29TnaVg)
The Guardian
Bank of England to close personal banking service for
employees
Bank of England employees will lose a 300-year-old job perk
after it was announced that a small staff bank within
Threadneedle Street is closing. Staff had been able to access
Bank of England accounts for personal use, even after
retirement. But the Bank has confirmed that the service is
coming to an end following a cost-cutting review initiated by
its governor, Mark Carney, soon after he arrived in 2013. (bit.ly/29Fhq2y)
Brexit impact is going to be horrible, says leading City
fund manager
One of the leading money managers in the City of London has
said the fallout from Britain's vote to leave the EU will be
"horrible" and that the Square Mile is still "slightly stunned"
by the result. Richard Buxton, the chief executive and head of
UK equities at Old Mutual Global Investors (OMGI), which manages
26 billion pounds of funds on behalf of individual investors and
institutions, said warnings from the pro-EU campaign about the
impact of Brexit before the referendum were well-placed. (bit.ly/29FhxuW)
The Telegraph
HS2 railway project to go ahead despite change in government
The HS2 railway project will still go ahead despite the
change in government, the new Transport Secretary has pledged.
Chris Grayling vowed not to scrap HS2, easing fears of those
concerned that it may have been abandoned by Theresa May's new
government. (bit.ly/29TlH1f)
Sky News
Santander Eyes Restructured RBS Branch Deal
Santander UK Plc is examining a restructured deal
to acquire millions of customers of rival Royal Bank of Scotland
Group Plc as a five-year process to create a new high
street lender remains mired in technology problems. The
Spanish-owned bank, which is already the fifth-biggest in
Britain, has been looking at whether it can take on an entity
due to be rebranded as Williams & Glyn through a so-called asset
transfer deal. (bit.ly/2a31G7t)
Hammond Targets Sheffield Deal On China Visit
A string of urban regeneration projects in Sheffield worth
nearly 200 million pounds is among the trade deals being
targeted by Philip Hammond when he visits China for the first
time as chancellor this week. Hammond is expected to sign a deal
with Sichuan Guodong Construction Company during a trip to China
for the G20 finance ministers' meeting in the city of Chengdu.
(bit.ly/2a8UcT4)
Lad Bible Gets Its First CFO
A fast-growing British youth media brand TheLadBible Group,
which publishes a digital magazine of the same name, will name
former eBay executive Pete Wade as its first chief financial
officer. (bit.ly/2alBnsv)
(Compiled by Rama Venkat Raman in Bengaluru; Editing by Paul
Simao)