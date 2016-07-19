July 19 The following are the top stories on the
business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified
these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
The Guardian
ARM Holdings to be sold to Japan's SoftBank for 24 bln stg
ARM Holdings Plc has agreed to be sold to Japan's
SoftBank Group Corp for 24.3 billion pounds, in a deal
that will see Britain's most successful technology company
transferred to foreign ownership to capitalise on the growth of
"the internet of things". (bit.ly/29OyjUD)
Need for interest rate cut called into question by Bank of
England expert
Doubts about the need for a cut in interest rates have been
voiced by a member of the Bank of England's monetary policy
committee before next month's meeting. Martin Weale, who will be
stepping down from the MPC after six years, said he wanted to
weigh up the impact of Brexit on the economy before making up
his mind on how to vote. (bit.ly/29Pp1rh)
The Telegraph
Hyperoptic wins EU loan after Brexit leaves bigger 100 mln
stg deal 'at risk'
Broadband builder Hyperoptic has won a 21 million pound loan
from the European Investment Bank just days after another UK
start-up complained that Brexit had caused its deal with the
lender to fall through. (bit.ly/2abJk71)
Rolls-Royce enters new market with contract to design cruise
ship
Rolls-Royce Holdings Plc's troubled marine unit
landed a 25 million pound deal to design a new generation of
environmentally friendly cruise ships. The two vessels for
Norwegian operator Hurtigruten will be capable of sailing in the
polar regions, and as well as the innovative design, Rolls-Royce
will also supply equipment to the ships. (bit.ly/2aoMG2U)
Sky News
Arcadia 'May Object' To New BHS Administrator
Philip Green's Arcadia Group is considering an attempt to
block the use of a second administrator to the stricken high
street chain BHS because it would not be a productive use of
creditors' funds. Arcadia has been contemplating raising a
formal objection at a public court hearing on Friday to approve
the appointment of FRP Advisory. (bit.ly/29QFSN3)
The Independent
U.S. bank Wells Fargo buys London office despite Brexit
fears
Wells Fargo & Co, the third largest bank in the U.S.
by assets, has agreed to buy an office in the City of London.
The move is one of the largest UK real estate deals since UK
voters chose to leave the EU on June 23. (ind.pn/29PA6Je)
(Compiled by Rama Venkat Raman in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter
Cooney)