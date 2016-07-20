July 20 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

IMF cuts growth forecasts for Britain after Brexit vote

The International Monetary Fund has cut its growth forecasts for the UK and the global economy following the vote to leave the European Union. IMF called the Brexit vote a risk for the entire world economy and said that there will be a "substantial increase in economic, political, and institutional uncertainty," especially in Europe. (bit.ly/2a7lZ4a)

The Guardian

Volkswagen sued in three U.S. states over diesel emissions cheating

Three U.S. states are suing Volkswagen AG alleging that bosses knew the automaker's cars had been engineered to cheat U.S. pollution tests and had concluded that "breaking the law and risking the imposition of fines was an acceptable cost of doing business." New York, Massachusetts and Maryland have filed lawsuits alleging that former VW Chief Executive Martin Winterkorn and other top executives were involved in a campaign of "systematic cheating and deception" to mislead US regulators over the emissions of its diesel cars. (bit.ly/29TE5Ek)

Store Twenty One to axe hundreds of jobs as it shuts nearly 80 shops

Hundreds of workers are to lose their jobs as the lossmaking fashion chain Store Twenty One prepares to close nearly 80 shops as part of a rescue deal with landlords. (bit.ly/29LVn6O)

The Telegraph

SABMiller board to discuss investor opposition to AB InBev deal

SABMiller directors will on Wednesday discuss mounting frustration among some of the FTSE 100 brewer's shareholders with the terms of its 77 billion pound takeover by rival Anheuser-Busch InBev. (bit.ly/2aeSGiB)

Sky News

Fidelity Chief Backs May's Pay Crackdown

One of the City's top investors is to come out in support of Theresa May's plan for a crackdown on City pay that will give investors a binding annual vote on big boardroom reward packages. Dominic Rossi, the chief investment officer at Fidelity International, will declare on Wednesday that the new prime minister's proposal will "add significant momentum to efforts to better align...rewards with shareholder interests." (bit.ly/29YjpxQ)

Struggling Co-op Bank Shakes Up City Advisers

The Co-operative Bank is shaking up its relationship with City advisers as the troubled lender prepares for an overhaul of its top executives. Co-op Bank is close to hiring investment bankers to help steer it through the next phase of a turnaround plan which began soon after its near-collapse three years ago. (bit.ly/2asa5kc)

(Compiled by Rama Venkat Raman in Bengaluru; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)