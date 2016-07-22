July 22 The following are the top stories on the
business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified
these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
The Times
Hinkley could get green light next week
EDF has moved a step closer towards approving its
18 billion pound ($23.83 billion) project to build a new nuclear
power station at Hinkley Point by calling a board meeting to
consider a final investment decision. Company directors will
meet next Thursday to make a final judgment on whether to
proceed with their plans to build two nuclear reactors in
Somerset. The station would generate 7 percent of all
electricity in Britain. (bit.ly/2a0kjqT)
The Guardian
Hundreds of jobs at risk as 30 more BHS stores prepare to
close
Administrators to BHS are to close about 30 further stores
at the end of July, taking the total closures to more than 50.
Unions said that more than 700 staff were likely to be affected
by the latest closures and most would probably be made
redundant. Administrators are expected to redeploy some
employees, but the closures suggest that hopes of finding a
buyer are fading. (bit.ly/29Xsaeb)
ECB to monitor Brexit impact before making stimulus decision
The European Central Bank has adopted a wait-and-see
approach to the UK's Brexit decision and will wait for at least
another six weeks before deciding whether it needs to boost
growth in the eurozone. The ECB president, Mario Draghi, said
his staff would "continue to monitor economic and financial
market developments very closely," but gave no clues as to what
the bank might do. (bit.ly/2afb8Ij)
The Telegraph
MasterCard to acquire payments processor VocaLink in 700 mln
stg deal
MasterCard Inc has agreed to buy UK-based VocaLink,
gifting a windfall to a number of British banks that jointly own
the payment processing company. MasterCard will acquire 92.4
percent of VocaLink Holdings for approximately 700 million
pounds ($926.59 million). London-based VocaLink offers payment
technology platforms and is responsible for real-time fast
payments used in internet and telephone banking, as well as
communications in ATM machines. (bit.ly/29YP16e)
HSBC trader at centre of fraud probe sat on Bank of England
forex panel
The former HSBC currency trader at the heart of a U.S. fraud
investigation spent more than two years on a panel that advised
the Bank of England, it has emerged, as the U.S. Department of
Justice widens its probe to examine more currency trades. (bit.ly/2af92It)
SABMiller chairman defends AB InBev takeover to shareholders
The chairman of SABMiller Plc has insisted the
company's 76 billion pound ($100.60 billion) takeover by rival
ABInBev does not discriminate against the majority of
its investors, even though many of the brewer's shareholders
will not be able accept a contentious stock-and-cash offer. (bit.ly/29PhT2d)
Sky News
BT Endures Second Day Of Internet Disruption
BT Group Plc's internet customers have been enduring
a second day of service disruption - blamed by the company on a
power issue - now said to be fixed. (bit.ly/29X6lqR)
VocaLink boss nets 5 mln stg from Mastercard deal
The chief executive of VocaLink will be handed a
multi-million pound windfall from Mastercard Inc's
takeover of the British payments firm. David Yates, who will
remain with the business following the deal, is in line to
receive a payout of around 5 million pounds. (bit.ly/2ajJOYZ)
($1 = 0.7555 pounds)
(Compiled by Rama Venkat Raman in Bengaluru; Editing by Leslie
Adler)