The Times
Britain's biggest bookmaker William Hill Plc said it
would listen to any proposal that might be forthcoming after
receiving a "highly preliminary approach" over the weekend, but
cautioned: "It is not clear a combination of William Hill with
888 Holdings Plc and Rank Group Plc will enhance
William Hill's strategic positioning or deliver superior value
to William Hill's strategy." bit.ly/2aq6cQK
A huge investment programme at Arm Holdings Plc will
propel Britain's largest technology company on to the same plane
as Google, Facebook, Amazon, Apple and Alibaba, its new owner,
SoftBank Group Corp Chief Executive Masayoshi Son said.
bit.ly/2aq7bQZ
The Guardian
The UK Financial Conduct Authority should be stripped of its
powers to fine and ban individuals for wrongdoing, according to
a report by MPs that calls on new chancellor Philip Hammond to
commission an independent review into whether an alternative
investigatory body should be set up. bit.ly/2aq7gUV
Philip Green has instructed lawyers to demand an immediate
apology from Frank Field, one of the senior MPs who led an
inquiry into the failure of British retailer BHS. The
billionaire retail tycoon launched a fightback on Monday, hours
after he was heavily criticised in a report by two House of
Commons committees, one of which is chaired by Field. bit.ly/2aq8oI6
The Telegraph
Ryanair Holdings Plc will start cutting flights from
the UK later this year as part of the Irish budget airline's
plans to "pivot" investment away from the country following the
surprise vote to leave the European Union. bit.ly/2aq8OOB
EDF SA is preparing to take a long-awaited final
investment decision on its proposed Hinkley Point C project,
which would be Britain's first new nuclear plant in a
generation. bit.ly/2aq8OhE
Sky News
Britain's taxi-app wars will step up a gear this week when
Hailo unveils a merger with MyTaxi as part of a strategic
investment by Daimler AG, one of the car industry's
biggest manufacturers. Sky News has learnt that Hailo will
announce on Tuesday that it is to become part of the
Mercedes-Benz-owner's portfolio in an effort to take on Uber,
the world's most valuable taxi-hailing app. bit.ly/2aq8wao
The Independent
Payments from a 3 billion pounds ($3.93 billion) European
development fund were suspended indefinitely by the UK
government, just days after the vote to leave the EU, the
Independent can reveal. In a move that exposes the almost
immediate impact of Brexit on the UK economy, businesses say
they have been told they will not now receive money that was due
to be paid out under the European Regional Development Fund. ind.pn/2aq9d3y
($1 = 0.7635 pounds)
