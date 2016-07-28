July 28 The following are the top stories on the
The Times
At least one airport in the south of England is expanding.
London City has been given the go-ahead to increase capacity by
nearly 40 percent as part of a 344 million pounds ($455.32
million) plan. bit.ly/2ayNcwg
Royal Bank of Scotland Group Plc is attempting to
settle a multibillion-pound legal claim brought by shareholders
who say they were misled into supporting the bank's 12 billion
pounds rights issue in 2008. bit.ly/2ayPrzF
The Guardian
The UK arm of Spanish bank Banco Santander SA, has
admitted it would be able to charge some customers to hold their
deposits if interest rates drop below zero, without having to
send letters warning them of the possibility in the way that
Royal Bank of Scotland has. bit.ly/2ayQ0cN
London-based brewer SABMiller Plc has paused
integration planning with Budweiser owner Anheuser Busch InBev
SA while it reviews its U.S. suitor's improved takeover
offer. bit.ly/2ayQeAv
The Telegraph
Stockbroker Cenkos is being investigated by the Financial
Conduct Authority over its work with Quindell, the insurance
outsourcing company at the heart of one of the biggest scandals
on the Aim market in recent years. bit.ly/2ayRIuJ
GlaxoSmithKline Plc is investing 275 million pounds
in three of its manufacturing sites in the UK in one of the
biggest business votes of confidence in the country since the
result of the EU referendum. bit.ly/2ayS6tg
Sky News
The Pinewood film studio that is home to James Bond's movie
franchise is in advanced talks to be sold to an international
property fund for a price expected to be over 300 million
pounds. bit.ly/2aySEPJ
McDonald's Corp has announced it will be creating
5,000 new jobs in the U.K. by the end of 2017. The fast-food
chain said the roles were in addition to 8,000 new positions
that were announced in 2014 - bringing the workforce to more
than 110,000. bit.ly/2aySqrM
The Independent
House prices growth is expected to slow following the U.K.'s
vote to leave the European Union, according to economists. UK
house price growth will drop from 6 percent in 2015 to 5.7
percent in 2016, according to the Centre for Economics and
Business Research, an economic forecaster. ind.pn/2aySjNa
