The Times
Thousands of retail investors are likely to be denied the
chance of buying shares in Lloyds at a discount as the
government is expected to abandon the plan in the aftermath of
market uncertainty caused by Brexit. bit.ly/2aVoZB1
At least 30 international trade deals worth more than $20
billion to American businesses are stuck in limbo because of a
political spat over the fate of the US Export Import bank. bit.ly/2aVsSWD
The Guardian
Warm weather and heavy discounts have helped drive a rebound
in retail sales, potentially tempering fears of the UK economy
grinding to a halt following the Brexit vote. bit.ly/2aVoWF1
EDF's decision to invest in the 18 billion pound
($23 billion) Hinkley Point should be declared invalid, French
trade unions have said, as pressure builds against the troubled
nuclear power plant project. bit.ly/2aVpFpO
The Telegraph
Barclays is paying $100m to 44 U.S. states to
settle an investigation into interest rate manipulation. bit.ly/2aVp5se
Britain's pension system is facing a monumental shake-up as
a select committee investigates the powers of the Pensions
Regulator and the future of defined-benefit pension funds. bit.ly/2aVpBqc
Sky News
Trains across London, East and West Sussex, Kent, Surrey,
Buckinghamshire and Hampshire are affected by the strike, which
started on Monday morning. bit.ly/2aVpomK
UK supermarket chain Wm Morrison is likely to
announce within days that it has reached a deal with the online
grocer, Ocado, to take capacity at its warehouse in
Erith, Kent. bit.ly/2aVpElF
The Independent
Three of the UK's biggest banks have paid out billions of
pounds in dividends to investors while turning a blind eye to
huge capital holes in their balance sheets, researchers argue. ind.pn/2aVqezS
Companies in London and the South East were most severely
impacted by the shock vote to leave the EU, according to a
manufacturing survey. ind.pn/2aVq0sJ
