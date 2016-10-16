Oct 17 The following are the top stories on the
The Times
- Britain's biggest supermarkets have been accused of
treating suppliers unfairly by demanding savings when the pound
was strong but refusing to share the burden of higher costs now
that sterling has collapsed. bit.ly/2e9qRsp
- Software company Misys (IPO-MISY.L) is set to cut the
value of its flotation in another sign of market uncertainty
after the European Union referendum. Misys had been targeting
4.5 billion pounds, but Vista Equity Partners, its American
private equity owner, is expected to reduce the price by up to
30 percent when it announces details of the offer as early as
this week. bit.ly/2e9rXVp
The Guardian
- UK Prime Minister Theresa May is flying to India next
month for her first bilateral trip outside the EU since becoming
prime minister, with her reception there seen as a key test of
her ability to win backing for the UK's future trading
environment. bit.ly/2e9rcvb
- The drive to put Greece back on the road to recovery
intensifies this week when auditors representing the indebted
country's creditors arrive in Athens for their latest review of
the Greek economy. Representatives of the EU and the
International Monetary Fund fly in on Monday to review progress
on economic reforms promised by the government in exchange for
rescue funds. bit.ly/2e9tgn3
The Telegraph
- ECB's first chief economist Otmar Issing has warned that
the European Central Bank is becoming dangerously over-extended
and the whole euro project is unworkable in its current form and
that "One day, the house of cards will collapse". bit.ly/2e9uSNx
- William Hill plans to continue talks over a
multi-billion pound merger with Canadian online poker giant
Amaya in defiance of opposition from its largest
shareholder. bit.ly/2e9usXF
Sky News
- Perfume maker Coty, which has just completed the
$12.5 billion purchase of Procter & Gamble's specialist
beauty business, is in advanced talks to buy GHD for 400 million
pounds. bit.ly/2e9s1UW
The Independent
- The UK government has been accused of subsidising "dirty
diesel" at the expense of the new wave of "clean tech" energy
projects as the MPs' Energy and Climate Change Committee issued
its last report before disbanding. ind.pn/2e9uYoz
