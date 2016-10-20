Oct 20 The following are the top stories on the
business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified
these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
The Times
- The chancellor has sought to end talk of a rift between
the government and the Bank of England by quashing speculation
about plans to tamper with the central bank's independence. bit.ly/2doBUi3
- Travis Perkins Plc has issued a profit warning and
announced plans to close branches and cut 600 jobs because of
slow sales and falling demand. bit.ly/2doErZq
The Guardian
- Barratt Developments, one of Britain's biggest
housebuilders, is engulfed in a corruption scandal after one of
its top executives was arrested on suspicion of bribery
following an investigation into the awarding of contracts to
suppliers. bit.ly/2doH0Lk
- The European commission will redouble its crackdown on
multinational tax avoidance with the relaunch of proposals to
create an overarching corporation tax regime across all member
states. bit.ly/2doGGMk
The Telegraph
- Malaysia Airlines is in talks with Airbus Group SE
about converting its fleet of A380s to each carry 700
passengers on dedicated flights to service demand for the
Islamic pilgrimage to the Saudi Arabian holy city. bit.ly/2doHzVh
- Handelsbanken, the Swedish lender that is growing quickly
in the UK, has boosted profits, lending and deposits in Britain,
shrugging off the uncertainty caused by the Brexit vote. bit.ly/2dBeXXn
Sky News
- Travis Perkins Plc is cutting 600 jobs and closing
more than 30 branches as it warns of "uncertain" trading in the
year ahead. bit.ly/2doGBby
- Housebuilder Barratt Developments Plc says police
have arrested its London boss following an internal probe into
the awarding of contracts. bit.ly/2doG0a4
The Independent
- The head of financial development for Luxembourg said a
string of overseas banks and fund managers had explored moving
London staff to the tiny country since the Brexit vote. ind.pn/2doGP2o
- Chancellor Philip Hammond has sought to quash the
suggestion the Government is seeking to encroach on the
independence of the Bank of England. ind.pn/2doJ31X
(Compiled by Subrat Patnaik in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter
Cooney)