Oct 20 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

- The chancellor has sought to end talk of a rift between the government and the Bank of England by quashing speculation about plans to tamper with the central bank's independence. bit.ly/2doBUi3

- Travis Perkins Plc has issued a profit warning and announced plans to close branches and cut 600 jobs because of slow sales and falling demand. bit.ly/2doErZq

The Guardian

- Barratt Developments, one of Britain's biggest housebuilders, is engulfed in a corruption scandal after one of its top executives was arrested on suspicion of bribery following an investigation into the awarding of contracts to suppliers. bit.ly/2doH0Lk

- The European commission will redouble its crackdown on multinational tax avoidance with the relaunch of proposals to create an overarching corporation tax regime across all member states. bit.ly/2doGGMk

The Telegraph

- Malaysia Airlines is in talks with Airbus Group SE about converting its fleet of A380s to each carry 700 passengers on dedicated flights to service demand for the Islamic pilgrimage to the Saudi Arabian holy city. bit.ly/2doHzVh

- Handelsbanken, the Swedish lender that is growing quickly in the UK, has boosted profits, lending and deposits in Britain, shrugging off the uncertainty caused by the Brexit vote. bit.ly/2dBeXXn

Sky News

- Travis Perkins Plc is cutting 600 jobs and closing more than 30 branches as it warns of "uncertain" trading in the year ahead. bit.ly/2doGBby

- Housebuilder Barratt Developments Plc says police have arrested its London boss following an internal probe into the awarding of contracts. bit.ly/2doG0a4

The Independent

- The head of financial development for Luxembourg said a string of overseas banks and fund managers had explored moving London staff to the tiny country since the Brexit vote. ind.pn/2doGP2o

- Chancellor Philip Hammond has sought to quash the suggestion the Government is seeking to encroach on the independence of the Bank of England. ind.pn/2doJ31X (Compiled by Subrat Patnaik in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Cooney)