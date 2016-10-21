Oct 21 The following are the top stories on the
business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified
these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
The Times
- Nestle SA, the maker of Kit Kat and Maggi
noodles, has cut its forecast for sales growth this year as it
struggles with competition and said it could increase prices in
the UK. bit.ly/2drGAnf
- The trial of three former Tesco Plc executives
charged with fraud and false accounting by the Serious Fraud
Office has been set for September next year. bit.ly/2drIJzt
The Guardian
- A planned Southern rail strike that would have happened
close to Remembrance Day has been suspended following a request
from the British Legion. The union said it had suspended the
strike on Nov. 3 after being contacted by the armed forces
charity. bit.ly/2drKaha
- The UK's chief tax man has referred the parcel delivery
giant Hermes to HM Revenue and Customs compliance officers
following complaints by couriers that they are being paid at
levels equivalent to below the "national living wage." bit.ly/2drMgOd
The Telegraph
- Brazilian prosecutors have charged 26 people in connection
with the Samarco mine disaster last year which killed 19 people.
Of those charged, 21 have been accused of qualified homicide. bit.ly/2dtFylR
- British engineering companies Senior Plc and
Keller Group Plc lost nearly 18 percent of their market
value this morning after issuing downbeat trading updates,
warning investors that full-year performance will be lower than
they previously thought. bit.ly/2dtGkiC
Sky News
- Thousands of Post Office workers are to stage a one-day
strike later this month over jobs, pensions and branch closures.
Communication Workers Union members will walk out on Oct. 31. bit.ly/2drGHzc
- Carlos Ghosn is to be the new chairman of Mitsubishi
Motors Corp after Nissan Motors Co Ltd became
the scandal-hit brand's biggest shareholder. bit.ly/2drJUPc
The Independent
- Nestle SA said it could follow Unilever Plc
and raise prices in the UK to deal with the collapse in
the value of the pound. ind.pn/2drK1u6
- Three former Tesco Plc executives will stand
trial in September next year in relation to the 326 million
pounds accounting scandal at Britain's biggest supermarket. ind.pn/2drLuke
(Compiled by Subrat Patnaik in Bengaluru; Editing by Leslie
Adler)