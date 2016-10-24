Oct 25 The following are the top stories on the
The Times
A group of Australian farming families have launched an
eleventh-hour bid to keep the world's largest parcel of
privately owned land, a string of cattle stations, out of
Chinese hands. bit.ly/2dDXJu1
Steelworkers at Port Talbot face fresh uncertainty after the
chairman of Tata Sons was ousted amid tensions over the
conglomerate's poor performance. He has been replaced by Ratan
Tata, the magnate who oversaw the group's international
expansion. bit.ly/2dE05cx
The Guardian
Microsoft Corp will increase the prices it charges
British businesses by up to 22 percent to account for the slump
in the value of the pound following the EU referendum result. bit.ly/2dE00oY
ITV Plc has announced plans to cut 120 jobs due to
political and economic uncertainty, particularly concerns over
the possible impact of Brexit. bit.ly/2dDXHCs
The Telegraph
Cobham Plc, the troubled aerospace and defence
manufacturer, has cut its profit forecast for the second time
this year, sending its shares plunging. bit.ly/2dDY9k8
Donald Trump's presidential campaign is facing a fundraising
scandal after a Telegraph investigation exposed how key
supporters were prepared to accept illicit donations from
foreign backers. bit.ly/2dE2iVg
Sky News
A series of huge fines from U.S. regulators for mis-selling
mortgage securities could be delayed until after next month's
presidential election, dealing a blow to Royal Bank of
Scotland's hopes of finalising a settlement by the end
of the year. bit.ly/2dE2jZo
The UK government will make the decision of expanding an
airport in southeast England on Tuesday. It is widely expected
that Heathrow will be the winner but that Gatwick will be
allowed to expand at a later date. bit.ly/2dE3pUK
The Independent
Banks are planning to move business overseas in the first
few months of 2017, Anthony Browne, chief executive officer of
the British Bankers' Association, warned on Sunday, and some
property investment companies are already looking to acquire new
offices for their clients. ind.pn/2dE2Tq0
