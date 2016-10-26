Oct 26 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

Heathrow is drawing up plans to build its new runway at least eight metres above Britain's busiest motorway amid warnings of gridlocked roads and a 3.5 billion pounds bill for the taxpayer. bit.ly/2fdxfjE

Royal Bank of Scotland Group Plc could be on course to finally sell its Williams & Glyn business ahead of a deadline that could lead to Brussels imposing draconian penalties on the taxpayer-backed lender over its failure to offload the unit. bit.ly/2fdvS4r

The Guardian

Hancock Prospecting, controlled by Australia's richest woman Gina Rinehart, signed a 245 million pound deal with Sirius Minerals Plc. bit.ly/2fdBI5y

A transatlantic British Airways flight from San Francisco to London made an emergency landing in Vancouver after crew members fell ill. All 25 staff, including the three pilots, were taken to hospital for medical checks after landing, a BA spokeswoman said, adding all personnel had been discharged. bit.ly/2fdzeUL

The Telegraph

Vodafone Group Plc is braced for a multi-million pound fine from the industry regulator after an 18-month double-probe into its suspected customer failings. bit.ly/2fdAffN

3i Group Plc has decided to sell its debt management business to Investcorp for 222 million pounds, leaving the firm to work on its private equity and infrastructure investments. bit.ly/2fdAjvW

Sky News

A U.S. court has approved Volkswagen AG's $15 billion settlement package for almost half a million customers in America over the diesel emissions scandal. bit.ly/2fdzO51

Department store chain John Lewis has appointed Paula Nickolds as its first female managing director. bit.ly/2fdFagI

The Independent

Theresa May warned of the economic peril of leaving the EU during a meeting with investment bankers just weeks before the Brexit vote, in an audio recording leaked to the Guardian. ind.pn/2fdAnff

(Compiled by Abinaya Vijayaraghavan in Bengaluru)