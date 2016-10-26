Oct 27 The following are the top stories on the
The Times
GlaxoSmithKline Plc has collected a 1 billion pound
windfall from the collapse in sterling, making it one of the
biggest winners since the EU referendum. bit.ly/2fhamM1
Lloyds Banking Group Plc has set aside a further 1
billion pounds to cover payment protection insurance mis-selling
as it hopes to draw a line under the scandal. bit.ly/2fhaMlz
The Guardian
Dong Energy, the biggest windfarm operator in
the UK, is considering selling its oil and gas business, four
decades after it was set up to manage Denmark's North Sea
oilfields. bit.ly/2fh6M4y
City regulator Financial Conduct Authority has said it is
keeping a close watch on algorithmic traders of the type that
may have been connected with the flash crash in the pound
earlier this month. bit.ly/2fh92IS
The Telegraph
Metro Bank Plc has shrugged off the Brexit vote to
win more customers and boost lending, taking it to the cusp of
reporting its first profit. bit.ly/2fhcfbz
British Airways has agreed to a new deal to close the 2.8
billion pound pension gap by 2027. The company signed a deal
with the trustees of its pension scheme which will allow for
dividend payments to IAG. bit.ly/2fh9Dur
Sky News
RBS Bank of Scotland Group Plc has held fresh
discussions with a group of institutional investors aimed at
settling one of several outstanding cases against the bank that
in total could cost it well over 4 billion pounds. bit.ly/2fhcBPx
Ofcom has fined Vodafone Group Plc 4.6 million
pounds over a series of failures in its UK business, including
its handling of customer complaints.
The Independent
The boss of Tesco Plc has warned customers to brace
themselves for prices rises as Britain negotiates its way out of
the EU. ind.pn/2fhbCyH
The CBI is urging the Chancellor to ratchet up government
infrastructure spending by 6 billion pounds in next month's
Autumn Statement to help the UK through the economic turbulence
created by June's Brexit vote. ind.pn/2fhdOpX
