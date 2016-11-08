Nov 8 The following are the top stories on the
The Times
Santander has launched another bid to buy branches owned by
Royal Bank of Scotland Group Plc, bringing hope that the
state-controlled bank will finally be able to divest the
business. bit.ly/2eGpNvC
European competition watchdogs have asked the government to
spell out what promises it made to Nissan motor Co Ltd
to persuade the Japanese carmaker to continue with investment in
Britain. bit.ly/2fz44n8
The Guardian
Sports Direct's efforts to rehabilitate its
reputation after a year-long scandal over working practices took
a farcical turn on Monday when the retailer was accused of
secretly recording a group of MPs visiting its controversial
warehouse. bit.ly/2fz7eHn
Tesco Bank was scrambling to restore services for customers
on Monday after it admitted 40,000 customers had been affected
by an online heist over the weekend when money was stolen from
half the number of accounts targeted. bit.ly/2fz50YN
The Telegraph
Fever-Tree, the upmarket tonic water maker, has warned that
it could pull manufacturing out of Britain if European tariffs
become too "punitive". bit.ly/2fN7rf4
Sainsbury's has poached Poundland's boss, Kevin O'Byrne, to
be its new chief financial officer, despite the discount
retailer chain's new South African owners offering him £2.7
million to stay on. bit.ly/2fUhX3g
Sky News
Royal Bank of Scotland (RBS) is setting aside hundreds of
millions of pounds to repay fees to business customers amid
allegations of mistreatment by the state-backed lender. bit.ly/2fz7tSP
Taxi booking app Karhoo, which claims to have raised
hundreds of millions of dollars and boasted just two months ago
that it was bigger than Uber in the UK, is on the brink of
crashing into administration amid a frantic search for new
investment. bit.ly/2fz5aPB
The Independent
The UK Government has cast yet more uncertainty over whether
workers will lose key employment rights after Brexit - including
rules that protect employees during the takeover of British
firms by foreign companies. ind.pn/2fz6iTs
