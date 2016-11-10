Nov 10 The following are the top stories on the
business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified
these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
The Times
Two former bosses of Rio Tinto Plc have been drawn
into the storm over a payment that led to the suspension of
another senior executive. bit.ly/2eMnMhv
The boss of Sainsbury has warned its leading
suppliers, whose "profits are substantially higher than ours,"
that they should be wary of putting up prices in the wake of
Brexit. bit.ly/2eMofk4
The Guardian
Toy sales in the U.K. are forecast to soar to a record high
of more than 3.3 billion pounds this year, with Christmas gifts
accounting for a third, according to industry figures. bit.ly/2eMsDzr
Lloyds Banking Group Plc is cutting 665 jobs and
closing 49 branches as it continues to cut costs in an attempt
to complete its return to the private sector. bit.ly/2eMpHme
The Telegraph
Profits at Burberry Group Plc slipped during the
first half of the year after the British fashion giant suffered
a writedown on the value of its beauty business and charges
associated with its turnaround efforts. bit.ly/2eMsJa7
The chief executive of Sainsbury's said he was "more
confident than ever" in the supermarket's 1.4 billion pounds
takeover of Argos despite falling profits and rising concerns
that the deal has made the grocer more vulnerable to a lower
sterling. bit.ly/2eMqK5J
Sky News
A factory worker has died and 22 other people - including
police officers and firefighters - were taken to hospital
following a gas leak at a Carlsberg brewery. bit.ly/2eMqT9h
Sainsbury's has warned the impact of the falling value of
the pound means the outlook for its prices is "uncertain." The
U.K.'s second largest supermarket chain used its half-year
results to say that while it would continue to cut prices, it
could not guarantee the era of grocery price deflation would
last next year as cost pressures rise.
The Independent
Burberry saw half-year profits slump 24 per cent as the
benefits of a weaker pound after Brexit were offset by pain in
its wholesale and licensing business. ind.pn/2eMoo6V
(Compiled by Subrat Patnaik in Bengaluru)