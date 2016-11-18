Nov 18 The following are the top stories on the
The Times
* Former shadow chancellor Ed Balls said that the Bank of
England has become so powerful since the financial crisis that
limits to its independence are now needed. bit.ly/2f5Ff1e
* Royal Bank of Scotland Group Plc ignored warnings
from senior advisers about estimated losses that would be
reported in the prospectus for its record 12 billion
pounds($14.89 billion) rights issue in order to portray the bank
in a falsely healthy light, according to court documents filed
by a large group of shareholders. bit.ly/2f5DYYc
The Guardian
* Tesco Plc Chief Executive Dave Lewis warned
multinational consumer brand owners, such as Marmite's parent
company Unilever Plc, asking them not to push
currency-related price hikes on to British shoppers. bit.ly/2f5IxBY
* The number of care workers on zero-hours contracts has
jumped from one in 10 of the sector's workforce to one in seven
in the past year, according to an analysis of data from the
Office for National Statistics. bit.ly/2f5AWTL
The Telegraph
* Britain's mobile phone company Three Mobile said that
hackers have successfully accessed its customer upgrade database
which could put the personal data of millions of customers at
risk. bit.ly/2f5zl0n
* Hundreds of jobs may be lost in Somerset after GKN Plc
said it would close a plant that makes helicopter
components at the end of next year. bit.ly/2g3Bf3W
Sky News
* Office stationery brand Staples Inc will
disappear from UK high street after its U.S. owner sold its
struggling business to restructuring specialists Hilco Capital
for a "nominal sum." bit.ly/2f5vNuO
* Accountancy firm Deloitte UK Chief Executive David Sproul
said it may move some of its business out of UK if the
Government's stance on immigration is too strong. bit.ly/2f5uzQn
The Independent
* The Office for National Statistics reported that retail
sales surged by 1.9 percent in October, far exceeding City
analysts' expectations and showing continued strength of
household consumption despite the Brexit vote. ind.pn/2f5w7Kb
