The Times

Richard Boath, former chairman of financial institutions at Barclays Plc, was dismissed after an interview he gave to the Serious Fraud Office as part of a criminal investigation into the bank's Qatari capital-raising was passed to the lender, a London tribunal has been told. bit.ly/2f8Dfue

BT Group Plc's mobile phone operator, EE, answered Ofcom's call for coverage across UK on Wednesday with a pledge to try to extend its 4G mobile service to 95 percent of the country by 2020. bit.ly/2ghwthU

The Guardian

Chancellor Philip Hammond conceded that Brexit will blow a 59 billion pounds ($73.34 billion) black hole in the public finances over the next five years, as he outlined plans to boost investment in infrastructure and housing to equip the UK economy for life outside the European Union. bit.ly/2ghBcA7

Weaker business spending and a squeeze on consumers from higher inflation will dent the UK economy next year, but warnings for a post-referendum recession should prove unfounded, according to the Office for Budget Responsibility. bit.ly/2ghueem

The Telegraph

Insurers have hit out at plans to increase insurance premium tax for the third time in 18 months, a move that is expected to raise more than 4 billion pounds for the UK Treasury but which was branded "a hammer blow for the hard pressed" by critics. bit.ly/2ghvVIE

Sky News

Britain's biggest independent operator of telecommunications towers, Arqiva, has begun secret preparations for a 5 billion pounds sale that would mean ditching a long-awaited London stock market listing, Sky News has learnt. bit.ly/2ghyLxh

Austin Reed is to make a return to UK's high streets in a year's time, under plans to rebuild the business following its collapse in the summer. bit.ly/2ghFgjK

The Independent

Philip Green's 100 million pounds superyacht could be seized to pay the pensions of thousands of BHS workers, said the Pensions Regulator Chief Executive Lesley Titcomb. ind.pn/2ghzgYq

