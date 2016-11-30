Nov 30 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

* Polish Foreign Minister Witold Waszczykowski has cast doubt on Brexit ever happening, saying that Britain should stay in the European Union as long as possible. bit.ly/2gDKQkz

* German Chancellor Angela Merkel delivered a terse message to British Prime Minister Theresa May that she would not help Britain by agreeing on specific issues, even ones supported by Germany. bit.ly/2gDRves

The Guardian

* A mining company, Scotgold Resources Ltd, hoping to open the only underground goldmine in the Scottish Highlands has sold its first gold in the form of 11 commemorative coins. bit.ly/2fOpzU2

* British regulator Ofcom has chosen Co-operative Energy - a company that last month paid out 1.8 million pounds ($2.25 million) in compensation to customers - to take over the supply GB Energy's gas and electricity customers. bit.ly/2gGQFeo

The Telegraph

* Motorists could see the price of foreign cars jump by 1,500 pounds if Britain fails to agree a deal on trade tariffs when it leaves the European Union, warned Gareth Jones, president of the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders. bit.ly/2gGrA36

* Sky Plc has launched its attack on the mobile market, hoping to convince millions of its pay-TV customers to defect from their current provider with the offer of unlimited free calls and texts. bit.ly/2fAv3Dp

Sky News

* Hauts-de-France, the northern part of France encompassing Calais and Lille, is calling on British businesses to consider using it as a foothold inside the European Union after Brexit. bit.ly/2fOBcdD

* One of Britain's leading industrialists, George Buckley, has emerged as a surprise candidate to lead Tata, the giant Indian conglomerate that is among the UK's largest inward investors. bit.ly/2gCzrkP

The Independent

* British regulator Ofcom says it will file plans to force BT Group to set the broadband infrastructure provider up as a legally separate entity with the European Commission as talks over a voluntary deal drag on. ind.pn/2gRIQpm

