The Times
* The European Union (EU) will continue to need the city of
London after Brexit, Bank of England Governor Mark Carney said,
as he warned Brussels against seeking to damage the UK's
* Royal Bank of Scotland Group Plc has given warning
that it would be unable to handle a new financial crash after
failing the latest round of Bank of England stress tests
designed to assess the strength of the United Kingdom's largest
The Guardian
* Speaking as he launched a new product that Philip Morris
International Inc claims is less harmful than traditional
smoking, Chief Executive Officer André Calantzopoulos predicted
* Labour MPs turned out in force on Wednesday to help defeat
a parliamentary motion 439-70 that called for Tony Blair to be
held to account for allegedly misleading parliament over the
The Telegraph
* A former business analyst at Logica and a man who was his
neighbour have pleaded guilty to three counts of insider dealing
during the IT consultancy's 1.7 billion pounds ($2.13 billion)
* Food giant Nestle SA claims it has found a method
Sky News
* Ford Motor Co Chief Executive Officer Mark Fields
said it is important that manufacturers in the United Kingdom
* The most senior British member of the European Court of
Justice (ECJ), Eleanor Sharpston, has told Sky News that the ECJ
has "ultimate authority" over Article 50, the formal process to
The Independent
* The Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries has
reached a deal amongst all 14 members to curtail oil supply for
* Claims that Boris Johnson told at least four EU
ambassadors that he supports freedom of movement have been
dismissed as a "total lie" by sources close to the foreign
