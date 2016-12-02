Dec 2 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

* Former Labour prime minister Tony Blair announced plans on Thursday for an institute to develop centre-ground policy to combat "the new populism" across the globe. bit.ly/2gM5sXA

* The number of jobs axed at Rolls-Royce in the past two years sailed through the 5,000 mark after the struggling engine-maker told 800 of its marine workers to find another berth. bit.ly/2gRZ0Ld

The Guardian

* Andrew Tyrie, who chairs the Treasury select committee, asks National Audit Office to inquire into any government assurances made to carmaker Nissan. bit.ly/2fXHeIR

* Online fashion retailer ASOS has been accused of breaching "the spirit if not the letter" of employment law designed to prevent the exploitation of low-paid temporary workers. bit.ly/2gM5G0Z

The Telegraph

* The chief executive of Channel 4, David Abraham, has complained of "an unprecedented level of Government interference" after the appointment of an ethnic minority woman to its board was blocked in Whitehall. bit.ly/2grTjqc

* Swiss bank UBS has merged most of its wealth management operations into a new business in Frankfurt, in a significant boost to the German city as it seeks to establish itself as a rival financial hub to London following Brexit. bit.ly/2gs2gju

Sky News

* KPMG's UK chief, Simon Collins, is to step down from the role next year to compete for the top global job at the big four accountancy firm. bit.ly/2gMbcOT

* British regulator Ofcom has launched a review of landline-only telephone prices in a bid to protect elderly and vulnerable customers. bit.ly/2gdRtq8

The Independent

* Brexit secretary David Davis is promising businesses that the government will not end European Union freedom of movement in a way that damages the UK's economy. ind.pn/2gLw4bb

* Centrica owned British Gas has announced it will freeze gas and electricity prices for more than six million customers this winter. ind.pn/2gaR8Vc