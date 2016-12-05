Dec 5 The following are the top stories on the
The Times
* Prudential has begun a review of its 45 billion
pounds ($57.05 billion) pension liabilities business in a move
that could lead to the sale of the division and a potential
restructuring of the entire company. bit.ly/2h8uqRF
* Royal Bank of Scotland Group Plc has struck a deal
to pay about 40p a share to settle claims over its ill-fated
rights issue in 2008 but has yet to reach settlement with
thousands of retail investors. bit.ly/2gqcZIk
The Guardian
* Britain's information commissioner has reopened the file
on construction industry blacklisting amid fears that the
malpractice is still taking place. bit.ly/2gWjE0y
* AstraZeneca has said it will move some back office
jobs from the UK to Costa Rica, Poland and Malaysia in a drive
to cut costs following a slide in profits. bit.ly/2fZVCNx
The Telegraph
* Formula One is locked in a dispute with authorities in
India over 41.1 million pounds of unpaid Grand Prix fees dating
back to 2012, according to company documents. bit.ly/2g0jPDw
* The Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and
Wales (ICAEW), which regulates accountants, said Theresa May
"should not waste this opportunity to modernise UK corporate
governance". bit.ly/2gq5OA1
Sky News
* Sky News has learnt that Greenergy, which claims to
transport a quarter of the road fuel used in the UK, has been in
negotiations with the infrastructure group Brookfield for
several months. bit.ly/2h7y2Dl
* Boris Johnson has outlined the four-point blueprint the
government wants to achieve when it negotiates the UK's exit
from the European Union (EU). bit.ly/2gWp8WG
The Independent
* Boris Johnson has risked igniting a row with Downing
Street after revealing he believes international students should
be exempt from the government's immigration figures. ind.pn/2fZ1EOm
* Arron Banks, United Kingdom Independence Party's biggest
donor and one of the first Britons to meet Donald Trump after
his election victory, has denied claims he offered a "bribe" to
a major UK political party in exchange for support for his
Leave.EU Brexit campaign. ind.pn/2g96tYU
