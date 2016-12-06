Dec 6 The following are the top stories on the
business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified
these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
The Times
Tata Steel Ltd says it has made significant
commitments to more than 4,000 workers at the Port Talbot
steelworks in south Wales, which has spent the past eight months
under threat of closure. Rather than close one of the two blast
furnaces at the steelworks, which many believe Tata has been
considering as part of a merger of its European operations with
ThyssenKrupp, of Germany, it is believed that the Indian-owned
industrial group plans to keep staff employed into the next
decade. bit.ly/2gZTM14
Shareholders at Independent News & Media Plc have
voted overwhelmingly in support of restructuring measures
despite protests from current and former staff whose pensions
will be cut as a result. bit.ly/2gZSAL6
The Guardian
Amazon.com Inc has opened a corner store where
customers can pick up their groceries and just walk out without
having to queue up and pay at the checkout. The company said
shoppers at its Amazon Go store will have the cost of their
purchases automatically billed to their Amazon Prime account.
Sensors will track customers as they go about the store and
record items they pick up. bit.ly/2gvgI7u
A top U.S. investment bank resigned as a key adviser to Mike
Ashley's Sports Direct International Plc because of
concerns that the retail company had manipulated its share
price, according to claims made in a high court document. Bank
of America Merrill Lynch had concerns about Sport Direct's
corporate governance and the "propriety" of share transactions
in 2012 around its employee bonus scheme, according to
allegations in legal filings by Jeff Blue, previously one of
Ashley's key allies. bit.ly/2gJPRaC
The Telegraph
GW Pharmaceuticals Plc plans to expand manufacturing
in the United Kingdom and boost cultivation of the cannabis
plants it uses to make a treatment for severe epilepsy, its
chief executive has said. bit.ly/2hbxM6u
Blackcurrant drinks should be exempt from the government's
sugar tax, drinks makers including Ribena have suggested, as
Treasury documents reveal a number have asked for special
treatment by the Treasury. bit.ly/2gWyy46
Sky News
An executive who left BG Group months before a takeover
approach from Royal Dutch Shell is being lined up to take the
helm of Genel Energy Plc , the oil company founded by
former BP boss Tony Hayward. Chris Finlayson is the leading
candidate to replace Hayward as Genel's chairman. bit.ly/2g3mkEU
A planned 24-hour strike by London Underground drivers has
been suspended, the RMT union has said. Drivers on the
Piccadilly and Hammersmith and City lines were due to walk out
from 9.30 pm on Tuesday, amid claims of a breakdown in
industrial relations, breaches of procedures and bullying and
harassment of staff. bit.ly/2gvyuaD
