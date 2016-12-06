Dec 6 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

Tata Steel Ltd says it has made significant commitments to more than 4,000 workers at the Port Talbot steelworks in south Wales, which has spent the past eight months under threat of closure. Rather than close one of the two blast furnaces at the steelworks, which many believe Tata has been considering as part of a merger of its European operations with ThyssenKrupp, of Germany, it is believed that the Indian-owned industrial group plans to keep staff employed into the next decade. bit.ly/2gZTM14

Shareholders at Independent News & Media Plc have voted overwhelmingly in support of restructuring measures despite protests from current and former staff whose pensions will be cut as a result. bit.ly/2gZSAL6

The Guardian

Amazon.com Inc has opened a corner store where customers can pick up their groceries and just walk out without having to queue up and pay at the checkout. The company said shoppers at its Amazon Go store will have the cost of their purchases automatically billed to their Amazon Prime account. Sensors will track customers as they go about the store and record items they pick up. bit.ly/2gvgI7u

A top U.S. investment bank resigned as a key adviser to Mike Ashley's Sports Direct International Plc because of concerns that the retail company had manipulated its share price, according to claims made in a high court document. Bank of America Merrill Lynch had concerns about Sport Direct's corporate governance and the "propriety" of share transactions in 2012 around its employee bonus scheme, according to allegations in legal filings by Jeff Blue, previously one of Ashley's key allies. bit.ly/2gJPRaC

The Telegraph

GW Pharmaceuticals Plc plans to expand manufacturing in the United Kingdom and boost cultivation of the cannabis plants it uses to make a treatment for severe epilepsy, its chief executive has said. bit.ly/2hbxM6u

Blackcurrant drinks should be exempt from the government's sugar tax, drinks makers including Ribena have suggested, as Treasury documents reveal a number have asked for special treatment by the Treasury. bit.ly/2gWyy46

Sky News

An executive who left BG Group months before a takeover approach from Royal Dutch Shell is being lined up to take the helm of Genel Energy Plc , the oil company founded by former BP boss Tony Hayward. Chris Finlayson is the leading candidate to replace Hayward as Genel's chairman. bit.ly/2g3mkEU

A planned 24-hour strike by London Underground drivers has been suspended, the RMT union has said. Drivers on the Piccadilly and Hammersmith and City lines were due to walk out from 9.30 pm on Tuesday, amid claims of a breakdown in industrial relations, breaches of procedures and bullying and harassment of staff. bit.ly/2gvyuaD

(Compiled by Rama Venkat Raman in Bengaluru; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)